Artificial Grass Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The latest report on “Artificial Grass Market (Installation – Wall Cladding, and Flooring; Application – Contact Sports, Non-contact Sports, Leisure, and Landscaping; Fiber Base Material – Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Nylon; Infill Material – Petroleum-based Infills, Sand Infill, and Plant-based Infills): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global artificial grass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13156

Artificial grass is a surface of synthetic fibers that acts as an alternative for natural grass. The artificial grass is often used in fields for sports that are normally played on grass. However, nowadays it is been used for residential lawns, gardens, and commercial applications as well. Artificial grass can be effectively used for heavy use, such as in sports and requires no regular maintenance like trimming or irrigation. Most of the indoor stadium or covered stadium requires artificial grass because of the difficulty of getting grass enough sunlight. Along with benefits, artificial turf does have its downside such as limited life, routinely cleaning requirements, safety concerns due use of toxic contents.

Growing demand in the sports field and construction sector is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Sustainability to harsh conditions and fewer maintenance costs are some factors increasing the use of artificial grass over natural grass in sport fields.

Moreover, the rising demand for artificial grass in semi-arid and arid areas is also contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand impact on the health and environment of artificial grass may hamper the growth of the artificial grass market during the forecast period. However rising demand from townships, commercial centers is expected to further drive the market for artificial grass during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Grow with a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period

Geographically, the artificial grass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing economies such as China, India, Japan and Australia in this region contributing to the growth of the artificial grass market.

The market in North America Is driven by an increasing number of sports stadiums, corporate offices, and other sports sectors. The U.S. is the dominating country in terms of market hold in this region. Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of artificial grass.

Segment Covered

The report on the global artificial grass market covers segments such as installation, application, fiber base material, and infill material. On the basis of installation, the sub-markets include wall cladding and flooring. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include contact sports, non-contact sports, leisure, and landscaping. On the basis of fiber base material, the sub-markets include polyethylene, polypropylene, and nylon. On the basis of infill material, the sub-markets include petroleum-based infills, sand infill, and plant-based infills.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-artificial-grass-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Sporturf, FieldTurf, Forest Grass, Greenfields, GTR Turf Inc., TigerTurf Americas, SYNLawn, Turf & Garden, Easigrass, and Other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the artificial grass.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.