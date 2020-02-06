Attractive Market Opportunities at 9.2% CAGR in the Service Integration and Management Market by 2027

Future Market Insights has undertaken a thorough research on the service integration and management market and the deep dive in this sector has enabled FMI to surface new insights pertaining to the various trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the global service integration and management market and also has included regional analysis, competitive scenario and future market projections in the “Service Integration and Management Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” research report. The analysis on each segment of the global market has made the research more fact based and analytical giving in-depth foresight into the global market for service integration and management.

Global Service Integration and Management Market: Dynamics

Increasing expectations from users, increasing service targets, rise in multi-vendor and selective sourcing, rising supply network for delivery services, improvisation in IT performance, rising infrastructure services, increasing complexity of service management, rise in outsourcing of service integration, need for better IT delivery, rising customers and requirement changes and need for fast and seamless transition of new services have supported the growth of the global service integration and management market. However, factors such as cultural gap, high cost of IT, challenges faced by small organizations, lack of key performance indicators, lack of proper implementation and challenges related to process and interface standards are interfering with the growth of the global service integration and management market.

Global Service Integration and Management Market: Forecast Projections

According to the fact based research report, the global service integration and management market is anticipated to grow at a meteoric growth rate to register a high CAGR of 9.2% during the period of forecast. The global service integration and management market is valued at about US$ 6.8 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 16 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Global Service Integration and Management Market: Segmental Highlights

The global service integration and management market is segmented by IT solutions, by enterprise type, by industry and by region.

By region , the service integration and management market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years to register a CAGR of 13.0%. North America is considered to be an attractive and the largest market. The service integration and management market in North America is poised to reflect a higher value of more than US$ 5 Bn by 2027 end and thus expected to dominate the global market

, the service integration and management market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years to register a CAGR of 13.0%. North America is considered to be an attractive and the largest market. The service integration and management market in North America is poised to reflect a higher value of more than US$ 5 Bn by 2027 end and thus expected to dominate the global market By IT solution type , the IT infrastructure management segment is the largest segment with respect to value and is poised to grow at a significant pace. The compliance and risk management segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment to register an exponential CAGR of 11.4% throughout the period of assessment

, the IT infrastructure management segment is the largest segment with respect to value and is poised to grow at a significant pace. The compliance and risk management segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment to register an exponential CAGR of 11.4% throughout the period of assessment By enterprise type, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to gain high traction in the coming years and is poised to grow at a higher rate. The large enterprises segment is the largest and is estimated to reflect a higher market value of more than US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of the assessment year

Global Service Integration and Management Market: Key Players

The analytical research report on global service integration and management market has included profiling of key players involved in service integration and management. Key companies such as Capgemini, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Accenture PLC, ATOS SE, ServiceNow Inc., Capita PLC, Tata Consultancy Services, CGI Group Inc., Quint Group, NTT Data Corporation, DXC technology and Sofigate Oy are included in this research report.

