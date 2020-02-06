Baby Warmer Devices Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Baby Warmer Devices Market: Overview

Baby warmer devices, also called neonatal warming equipment, offers heat to babies suffering from severe heat loss. The body surface area of babies is large as compared to volume and they have very little fat content in their body. While in most cases basic clothing and mother’s warmth would suffice to complement the heat produced in the body of a healthy new born baby, for premature babies and those suffering from debilitating conditions, artificial heat needs to be provided to ensure proper bodily functions of the baby and is crucial for its survival. Baby warming equipment is an open bed, provided with a heat source to keep the baby warm. The source of heat is infrared (IR) radiations that are beamed from quartz heater via parabolic reflector.

Baby care equipment is used for newborn or preterm babies in order to provide accessibility for resuscitation or procedures without jeopardizing thermal stability. This equipment helps to provide heat, supply oxygen, and monitor vital parameters.

Global Baby Warmer Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing prevalence of premature birth is expected to drive growth of the infant radiant warmer market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, approximately 15 million babies are born premature across the globe. Almost 1 million babies die every year due to the complications of premature birth. Moreover, other factors such as technical improvements in the design of devices, and increasing awareness about them in emerging countries are driving the global baby warmer device market. However, risk and complications associated with baby warmer devices is a major restraint for the expansion of the market.

Global Baby Warmer Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

The global baby warmer devices market is segmented geographically into the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Global Baby Warmer Devices Market: Companies Mentioned

This market offers vendors numerous opportunities to grow and is characterized by the presence of many global and regional suppliers. To increase revenues, many local and regional suppliers have started collaborating with global vendors to improve their market traction and geographical coverage. Additionally, the recent increase in product extensions and M&A activities will intensify the level of competition in the market.

