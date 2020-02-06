Ball Clay Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Ball Clay Market (by end-use (non – ceramics and ceramic), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of ball clay.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure ball clay cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential ball clay growth factors.

Ball clay is fine-textured clay used in the manufacture of ceramic and pottery applications. These clays are highly valued clays and owing to the properties of plasticity and strength they are used in ceramic bodies and in many other industries. Ball clays contain three principal minerals such as mica, quartz, and kaolinite. There are other additional minerals and some carbonaceous materials that are derived from ancient plants.

The general properties of ball clay include moisture content and are available in different colors such as pink, different shades of black, brown and gray, and tan. Contamination minerals found in ball clay generally contain gypsum, pyrite, dolomite, titanium and iron oxides.

Ball clay is used after mixing with non-plastic clay to impart the desired plasticity in porcelain, refractory materials, and pottery. Ball clay helps in the preparation of enamels, glaze and for transmitting a dense vitrified body. Due to its better tensile strength and shrinkage than other clays the usage of ball clay is increasing in ceramic and pottery application and this factor drives the demand for ball clay market. Furthermore, growing investment in the construction industry globally, the use of tiles for the floors and walls are growing that results in the upsurge consumption of ball clay. This is another boosting factor for the ball clay market.

Additionally, growing usage of ball clay in amenity, construction industry and agriculture, the market for the ball clay will display strong growth. Besides, the use of ball clay as fillers and extenders in adhesives, polymers, insecticides, sealants, fertilizers, and plastics the opportunities for the market seems to be more beneficial over upcoming years.

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global ball clay market. Factors such as the growing construction industry and population across countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, the usage of ceramic is growing in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, growing usage of ball clay in non-ceramic applications such as automotive, electrical & electronics, the demand for ball clay in increasing and thus, drive the growth of the ball clay market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global ball clay market covers segments such as end-use. On the basis of end-use, the global ball clay market is categorized into non – ceramics and ceramic.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ball clay market such as Ashapura Minechem Ltd., Sibelco, Mita Madencilik Ltd. Sti., JLD Minerals, Imerys Ceramics, G&W Mineral Resources, Ashok Alco – chem Limited, Old Hickory Clay Company, Karimulla Ceramics, and Jayesh Mineral Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global ball clay market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the ball clay market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ball clay market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the ball clay market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.