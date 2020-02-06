Barrier Films Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest research report entitled Barrier Films Market (by material (PE, PP, PET, Polyamide), type (organic coating films, inorganic oxide coating films, metalized films and other), end-users (healthcare industry, food industry, consumer goods industry and other industries)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of barrier films.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure barrier films cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential barrier films growth factors. According to the report the global barrier films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Barrier films are made of plastic and can be molded into various shapes. Polyvinyl chloride, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyamide, polyethylene, and polyester are the key materials used in the manufacture of barrier films. The plastic films help to preserve products for a longer period of time. These types of films are preferred more in the food industry. In addition, barrier materials are also used in packaging laminations that help prevent the infusion of water, oxygen, oil, aroma, flavor, and light which helps in better preservation of food products.

The growing need for consumer-friendly packaging that provides transparency in product packaging helps the consumer to easily identify the product. The growing demand for packaged food in food industry is likely to propel the growth of the market due to increasing the shelf life of food products. The demand for compact packaging is increased over the upcoming years. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials and difficulties in the recycling of multilayer films are likely to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, the demand for biodegradable and soluble films is anticipated to bring more opportunities to this market.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for barrier films followed by Europe. The demand for processed food, increasing per capita income of an individual, and the growth in developing economies such as China and India are likely boosting the growth in this region. Furthermore, growth in international trade and presences of a number of packaging industries will augment the demand for barrier film market in the coming years.

Growing environmental concerns and strict government regulation, the number of packaging company are shifting toward the use of biodegradable materials. Moreover, the rising market for pharmaceutical and health products and eatable and soluble food packaging will contribute to the high demand for bio-based polymer films during the forecast period. The merger and acquisition is the key strategy of the leading player to expand its product line and strengthen their position and presence in the market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global barrier films market covers segments such as material, type, and end-users. On the basis of materials, the global barrier films market is segmented as PE, PP, PET, Polyamide, and Others. Based on material the global barrier films market is categorized into organic coating films, inorganic oxide coating films, metalized films, and other barrier films. On the basis of end-users, the global barrier films market is categorized into the healthcare industry, food industry, consumer goods industry and other industries.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global barrier films market such as Mitsubishi Plastic, Berry Plastics, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, Bemis, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Uflex Ltd., Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd., and Other Companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global barrier films market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the barrier films market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the barrier films market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the barrier films market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.