Cable Cars And Ropeways Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2026

A cable car, ropeway or aerial tram can be defined as a type of aerial lift which uses one or two fixed (uniform and stationary) ropes or cables for supporting the transporting vehicles, trolleys, tram, pallets etc. and a third moving rope or cable for proper propulsion. By getting this lift, the grip of an aerial cable car or ropeways is fixed onto the rope or the cable and cannot be decoupled from it during the operating conditions. Cable car is a simple, cost effective and a powerful technology. Relatively easy and quick to set up and construct, operate and disassemble again. It has been the most effective form of transportation of goods and people in the past, it has been also a very important means of transportation across hills and cliffs, such rivers, snow covered areas, mountains and unequal terrains lands etc. The common materials used for construction of cable cars and ropeways earlier was wood/fiber but steel has emerged as a common choice. The advancement of technology has allowed introduction of electric motors and steel cables which provides increased efficiency. The various industry sectors where cable trays are used includes mining, urban transportation, tourism industry and material handling industries.

Cable Cars and Ropeways Market: Dynamics:

Cable cars and ropeways industries has emerged as preferred choice in tourism and winter regions. But the transformation to the urban public transport has not yielded the same rewards. It is definitely true that the cable cars and ropeway market has witnessed increase in sales to the urban industries but there is still a debate that cable cars and ropeways are underutilized in urban transportation industry due to performance and cost constraints and the relatively unending demands and solutions for transportation sectors worldwide. In tourism and winter regions the cable cars and ropeways have served well and are the only desirable options that can be used. But the cable cars and ropeway market has remained insignificant when urban transportation industry is considered. This is particularly due to various obstacles such as small market size, new technologies, public sectors, various customer expectations and many more. Another factor restraining the growth of the market is the strict safety norms and regulations, as cable cars and ropeways operate under critical conditions and hence the designing and manufacturing of such transport vehicles are done under strict supervision of safety officers to avoid mishaps. Moreover, the cable car and ropeway market is expected to witness moderate growth in demand owing to steady growth of material handling industry across the globe.

Cable Cars and Ropeways Market: Segmentation:

Cable cars and ropeways market can be segmented by type of industry, sales channel and types.

By type of industry, they can be segmented as:

Tourism

Material handling

Public transportation

Mining industries

By sales channel, they can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By types, they can be segmented as:

Fixed grip installations Drag lifts Fixed grip chairlifts Pulsed gondola ropeways

Detachable installations Detachable chairlifts Mono cable detachable gondola lifts Telemix: combined detachable chairlift and gondola lift Bicable (2S) & Tricable (3S) Gondola lifts

Aerial tramway

Funicular

Cable Cars and Ropeways Market: Regional Outlook

The global cable cars and ropeways market can be divided into seven different geographical regions/divisions such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa.

It is expected that the urban public transportation market will be influenced by the cable cars and ropeways market in the future. Significant demand for cable cars and ropeways is generated from alpine countries which includes Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia and Switzerland. Most of the developing countries in Asia-Pacific have also started using cable cars and ropeways in winter and tourism regions. Many cable cars and ropeways are in operation in the U.S., Algeria, Spain, China and Brazil for urban transportation. Urban cities have started to realize the potential for cable cars and ropeways as a solution to mobility needs, thus boosting the growth of cable cars and ropeway market.

Cable Cars and Ropeways: Key Players

Doppelmayr Garaventa Group

Vergokan

Kreischberg: Cableways

Dubrovnik cable cars

Kropivnik Cableways Pvt. Ltd.

Damodar ropeways

Bullwheel international cable car corp

