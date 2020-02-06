Carpets And Rugs Market : Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook – Amoco Fabrics and Fiber Co., Beaulieu Industries Inc., Couristan Inc

The research report on the global carpets and rugs market offers a granular view of this market using industry leading methodologies and analytical tools. The report identifies the key growth propellers and restraints in the global carpets and rugs market, and provides recommendations for growth based on these very factors. Our analysts offer you an eagle’s view of the overall market in the executive summary. The report then studies the rugs and carpets market on the basis of materials, product type and applications. The data from these analyses will prove useful for both new and existing market players. Another highlight of the report is the use of models such as Porter’s five forces, which helps determine the future bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, and the threat from alternatives and degree of competition.

The report is a valuable supplementary resource for marketing, sales, and financial teams of manufacturers and suppliers alike. It can be used for formulating robust marketing, sales, and expansion strategies in the regional or global carpets and rugs market. Our analyses and forecasts also prove useful for formulating financial and investment models.

Overview of the global carpets and rugs market

Carpets and rugs are used for their aesthetic and functional properties. In addition to covering floors and further improving the overall appeal of home or office décor, rugs and carpets lend a protective layer to floors. In regions with a predominantly cold climate, rugs and carpets are used for keeping the floor getting too cold. Until a few decades ago, the demand for carpets and rugs was the highest in developed economies. However, this trend has changed in the last few years, with more and more consumers spending more money on bringing about aesthetic improvements to their homes or office spaces.

This demand has, to some extent, also been stoked by the easing economic crisis, which has led to a renewed demand for carpets and rugs. Construction activity in emerging economies is on an upswing; this has fuelled a demand for construction materials and floor and wall covering alike. Carpets and rugs are a segment within the larger floor and wall covering industry. However, the floor coverings market also comprises other hard flooring materials, which directly compete with the carpets and rugs market. Yet, the threat from hard floor coverings will not significantly dent the carpets and rugs market. Almost all segments within this market-such as woven carpets, tufted carpets, and others-are experiencing a surge in demand. All of these factors create a favorable environment for the carpets and rugs industry.

Opportunities for the carpets and rugs market primarily lie in the research and manufacturing technology development domains. Heightened awareness about the benefits of using environment-friendly materials in carpet and rug manufacturing is another opportunity that can be profitably harnessed by companies in the carpets and rugs market.

Segmentation of the global carpets and rugs market

By product, the carpets and rugs market can be segmented as: Tufted, needle-punched, woven, and knotted.

By market/application type, the carpets and rugs market is classified as: Non-residential buildings, residential buildings, and transportation equipment.

The carpets and rugs market can also be classified on the basis of material as: adhesives, face fibers, secondary backing, and primary backing.

Companies mentioned in the global carpets and rugs market research report

Abbey Carpet, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Amoco Fabrics and Fiber Co., Beaulieu Industries Inc., Couristan Inc., Burlington Industries Inc., Foamex International Inc., Honeywell Inc., Home Depot Inc., IKEA International Inc., INVISTA, Interface Flooring Systems Inc., Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Royalty Carpet Mills Inc., Nylon Business, Springs Industries Inc., Stark Carpets, The Dixie Group Inc, and Tarkett Inc.