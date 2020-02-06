Clinical Nutrition Products Market – Increasing Trend of Prescription-Driven Nutritional Products is Estimated to Trigger Growth of the Market
Increasing geriatric and aging population mostly in the developed economies is the primary factor that is boosting the growth of the market for clinical nutrition products. Aging population is quite likely to have major health-related concerns that are related to appetite loss and disorders pertaining to metabolism of the aging population. Around 35% of the American adults and around half of the total world population aged above 60 years suffer from various metabolic disorders. Increasing trend of prescription-driven nutritional products is estimated to trigger growth of the market for clinical nutrition products in the years to come.
Sales of nutrition prescription is driven by the fact that children are more and more opting for junk and convenience food, and as such it is going to stimulate growth of the market for clinical nutrition product. Lack of awareness and wide prevalence of poverty could lead to substantial amount of deficiencies in children in the developing economies.
Improved healthcare system together with high rate of birth in many of the emerging economies could trigger the market for clinical nutrition products. Increase in the number of government inditiatives for further improvement of the prevailing healthcare system could also further accelerate the progress of the market across the globe.
There is, however, a flipside of the story as well. Strict regulations by the government, absence of consistent global reimbursement policies coupled with volatility of the market are also expected to restrain the growth of the market. Another factor that is also curbing the growth of the market is the prevalence of patient compliance complexities.
