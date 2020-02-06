Cloud-based Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Key Players SEAS, Brainchild, Neusoft, Wisedu, ZFSoft, Kingosoft, SAP, Oracle, Articulate Global, Microsoft, Tyler Tech, MAXIMUS, Merit Software, MediaNet Solutions, Edupoint
Cloud-based educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud-based Education Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud-based Education Software business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud-based Education Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cloud-based Education Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Education Management Software
Instructional Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Household Application
School Application
Distance Education
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SEAS
Brainchild
Neusoft
Wisedu
ZFSoft
Kingosoft
SAP
Oracle
Articulate Global
Microsoft
Tyler Tech
MAXIMUS
Merit Software
MediaNet Solutions
Edupoint
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud-based Education Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cloud-based Education Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud-based Education Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud-based Education Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud-based Education Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cloud-based Education Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cloud-based Education Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Education Management Software
2.2.2 Instructional Software
2.2.3 Extracurricular Learning Software
2.3 Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cloud-based Education Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household Application
2.4.2 School Application
2.4.3 Distance Education
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cloud-based Education Software by Players
3.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cloud-based Education Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cloud-based Education Software by Regions
4.1 Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cloud-based Education Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Education Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Education Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Cloud-based Education Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cloud-based Education Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cloud-based Education Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cloud-based Education Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SEAS
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.1.3 SEAS Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SEAS News
11.2 Brainchild
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Brainchild Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Brainchild News
11.3 Neusoft
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Neusoft Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Neusoft News
11.4 Wisedu
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Wisedu Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Wisedu News
11.5 ZFSoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.5.3 ZFSoft Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ZFSoft News
11.6 Kingosoft
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Kingosoft Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Kingosoft News
11.7 SAP
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.7.3 SAP Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SAP News
11.8 Oracle
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Oracle Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Oracle News
11.9 Articulate Global
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Articulate Global Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Articulate Global News
11.10 Microsoft
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cloud-based Education Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Microsoft Cloud-based Education Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Microsoft News
11.11 Tyler Tech
11.12 MAXIMUS
11.13 Merit Software
11.14 MediaNet Solutions
11.15 Edupoint
12 Research Findings and Conclusion