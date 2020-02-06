Digital Transformation in Retail 2018 Global Market Key Players – Amazon, Ebay, SAP, Flipkart, IBM, Snapdeal, Honeywell – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
Digital Transformation in Retail is a online shoppping mall.
The main market drivers are Increased Usage of Smart Devices, Growing Need for Advanced Mobile Logistics Management, and Demand for Increase in Yield and Efficiency
In 2017, the global Digital Transformation in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Ebay
SAP
Flipkart
IBM
Snapdeal
Honeywell
Tesco
Mercado Libre
Oracle
Alibaba
Jingdong
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile
Website
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Media & Entertainment
Apparel
Food & Beverage
Furniture & Home Décor
Beauty and Personal Care
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Transformation in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Transformation in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
