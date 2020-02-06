Digital Transformation in Retail 2018 Global Market Key Players – Amazon, Ebay, SAP, Flipkart, IBM, Snapdeal, Honeywell – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Posted via Industry Today. Follow us on Twitter @IndustryToday

This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital Transformation in Retail is a online shoppping mall.

The main market drivers are Increased Usage of Smart Devices, Growing Need for Advanced Mobile Logistics Management, and Demand for Increase in Yield and Efficiency

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Ebay

SAP

Flipkart

IBM

Snapdeal

Honeywell

Tesco

Mercado Libre

Oracle

Alibaba

Jingdong

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3429235-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile

Website

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Apparel

Food & Beverage

Furniture & Home Décor

Beauty and Personal Care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3429235-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile

1.4.3 Website

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Media & Entertainment

1.5.4 Apparel

1.5.5 Food & Beverage

1.5.6 Furniture & Home Décor

1.5.7 Beauty and Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size

2.2 Digital Transformation in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Transformation in Retail Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Transformation in Retail Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Digital Transformation in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Ebay

12.2.1 Ebay Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Transformation in Retail Introduction

12.2.4 Ebay Revenue in Digital Transformation in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ebay Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Transformation in Retail Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Transformation in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 Flipkart

12.4.1 Flipkart Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Transformation in Retail Introduction

12.4.4 Flipkart Revenue in Digital Transformation in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Flipkart Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Transformation in Retail Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Transformation in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

Continued…….