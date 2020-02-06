Dock and Yard Management Systems Market Trends, Share, Scope, Research Insights by 2025

Dock and yard management systems is the solution use to eradicate usual and expensive logistics problems. The management systems simplifies the complexity of dock and yard operations, which includes, warehouse management systems (WMS), loading dock visibility, transportation management systems (TMS), and live and staged trailer coordination among others. The dock and yard management systems use real-time and physical data to efficiently manage dock and yard operations. The global dock and yard management market was valued at US$ 2,377.0 Mn in 2016. Further, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Globally, dock and yard management systems market is mainly driven by growing requirements for cost and time savings solutions, to offer better services at lower costs. For instance, technological advancements has led to the adoption of dock and yard management systems as it facilitates accuracy in warehouse, inventory and distribution centers, thereby reducing extra costs involved in the processes. WMS and TMS facilitates labor utilization by 10% – 35%, increases floor space utilization by 10%-30%, and improves shipping accuracy by 99% and hence, cost and time saving with better work out put. Moreover, globalization and rising demand for advanced WMS and TMS solutions from emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region is amongst the prime factors driving the demand for dock and yard management systems. Further, growth in e-commerce industry coupled with quick delivery of goods in order to gain competitive advantage is expected to lead to high demand for warehouse and transportation management systems during the forecast.

The global dock and yard management systems market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into warehouse management systems (WMS), transportation management systems (TMS). Amongst the dock and yard management systems’ type segment, WMS is was dominant in 2015 and the similar trend is anticipated to be seen over the forecast period. The market on the basis of application is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, grocery, retailing and parcel post and others. Among these, transportation & logistics, retailing and parcel post, are amongst the key applications supplementing the growth of dock and yard management systems market. Through the research study transportation & logistics segment grab largest market share.

On the basis of geography, the global dock and yard management systems market is segmented amongst, North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (ME&A), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America (SA). NA is dominant across the geographies and the same trend is expected to be observed over the forecast. Moreover, EU is also anticipated to show similar trend during the research study. Further, based on market share in 2016, EU is followed by SA and MEA respectively. US grabs the largest market share among all the countries. NA market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, EU market is divided into Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America.

The rising penetration of Dock and Yard Management Systems has encouraged many regional and global companies to extend their product portfolio across the world. Some of the major players in global dock and yard management systems market are C3 Solutions, Descartes Systems Group Inc., 4sight Solution, Manhattan associates, Zebra, Kelley Entrematic, Oracle Corporation, Softeon, Royal 4 Systems and Epicor Software Corp., among others.