Emerging Opportunities in Amino Acids Market with Current Trends Analysis

Twenty percent of human body is made up of protein. Protein plays a crucial role in almost all biological processes and amino acids are the building blocks of it. Thus supply of amino acids makes a positive impact on our bodies. Amino acid is a compound which is a rich source of protein. Hence they are used as supplements in food to increase human and animal productivity.

Amino Acids Market: Drivers & Restraints

In today’s world a huge number of factors are responsible for preventing our bodies from getting stable supply of proteins. These factors include pollution caused by burning of fossil fuels, intensive use of fertilizers etc. This creates a need for intake of extra protein supplements which drives the market demand for amino acids.

Amino Acids Market: Segmentation

Major application areas of amino acid include food industry, as a livestock. For human consumption amino acids are mainly consumed as a sports nutrition to provide energy and endurance. It’s mainly used to support body before and after exercise. Amino acid supplements are also advised as a preventive measure to avoid diseases like cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, nervous system dysfunction, eye diseases etc. Use of amino acid to strengthen the food products is a new market trend in food industry.

In Livestock, amino acid supplement is mainly used in poultry, cattle, Aquatic animal, Swine and others. Animal feed industry is one of the biggest consumer of Amino acids. Amino acids are used as additives to help the growth of animals. Adding amino acid supplements to livestock’s reduces animal waste releases. Amino acids can help dropping the consumption of crude protein thereby considerably cut feed cost, increase farm output, competitiveness and productivity of farm.

By types, amino acids can be segmented as Lysine, Methionine, Threonine and others. Methionine is a major source of revenue for amino acids which primarily finds application in poultry feed , well as Lysine is the fastest growing segments with major application in poultry and pig feed. Pig feed Industry is following the trend of replacing lysine corn and soybean protein, hence Lysine is anticipated to witness a huge growth in the future.

Amino Acids Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to witness during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and up gradation of lifestyle leading increasing demand for protein supplements for human consumption. Brazil, followed by Australia are also expected to generate a major share of revenue for amino acids owing to their exports of beef.

Amino Acids Market: Key Players

Key players in the amino acid products markets include Archer Daniels Midland Company(U.S), Evonik Industries AG(Germany, Amino GMbH,(Germany) Cargill (U.S), Daesang Corporation ( South Korea), Fufeng group company Ltd. (China) and Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.( Japan).Major players are focusing on research and development to enter new market segments of amino acids.