ETHANOLAMINE GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 SALES, SUPPLY AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2023

Ethanolamine is a multifunctional family of amino alcohols favored for a diverse range of applications. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. They are hygroscopic and miscible with water, most alcohols, and polyols. As alkalines, they react with acids to form esters or salts. Their versatile properties qualify them for industrial use as absorbents for gas treating; as emulsifiers in cleaning products; and as a corrosion inhibitor.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ethanolamine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ethanolamine has three types, such as monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA). Different products have different applications. After all, ethanolamine is mainly applied in surfactant in personal care, agrochemical production, gas treatment, construction and wood Preservation etc. During all applications, ethanolamine consumed in surfactant in personal care is the largest, with a consumption share of 31.88% in 2016. While in construction field, isopropanolamine is a substitution of triethanolamine.

During all regions, global ethanolamine is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia (Ex China). In 2016, North America produced 647 K MT ethanolamine, with a production share of 34.11%. Europe and China separately produced 511 K MT and 396 K MT in 2016. It seems that China market still has a great potential even though China manufacturers had expanded their capacity during past few years.

Global ethanolamine is consumed in North America, Europe, China and Asia (Ex China). In 2016, North America consumed about 28.85% of global total amount. Europe and China separately consumed 394 and 549 K MT. Global consumption had also increased from 1811 K MT in 2012 to1919 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 1.17%.

The worldwide market for Ethanolamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 3540 million US$ in 2023, from 2460 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DOW

BASF

Ineos Oxides

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel

Nippon Shokubai

Mitsui Chemicals

KPX Green

Arak Petrochemical Company

OUCC

Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Jiahua

Xian Lin Chemical

Maoming Petro－Chemical Shihua

JLZX Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surfactant in Personal Care

Agrochemical Production

Gas Treatment

Construction

Wood Preservation

Other

