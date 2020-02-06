Excellent Growth of Marine Coatings Market 2019 – 2025 : international, specification, companies, paint products, coatings : Growth, Global Share, Future Revenue

“Marine Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

“Global Marine Coatings Market: Overview”

Marine coatings are applied on marine vessels, ships, cargo ships, tugs, tanks and containers, offshore vessels, yacht, super yacht, bulk carriers, chemical tankers, and military vessels for functional purposes such as prevention of corrosion, fouling due to microbes, aquatic shelled animals such as mollusks, mussels, etc. Anti-fouling coatings, anti-corrosion coatings, and foul release coatings are the various types of marine coatings available in the market. These coatings are manufactured using various bases or resins such as epoxy, silicone, acrylate, alkyd, urethane etc.

The report estimates and forecasts the marine coatings market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the marine coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the marine coatings market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of marine coatings and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the marine coatings market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein products, processes, applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw Process availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for marine coatings between 2017 and 2025.

“Global Marine Coatings Market: Segmentation”

The study provides comprehensive view of the marine coatings market by dividing it into product, resin, marine segment, application and geography. The marine coatings market has been segmented by product into anti-fouling coatings, anti-corrosion coatings, foul release coatings and other marine coatings. Based on resin the market is segmented as epoxy, silicone, acrylate, and others. Based on marine segment the market is segmented as dry docking and new shipbuilding. Based on application the market is segmented as coastal, containers, deep sea, leisure boats, offshore vessels, and other applications. The segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast of marine coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key countries such as the U.S., Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, China, South Korea, Japan, ASEAN, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes amount of marine coatings consumed by product, resin, marine segment, and application in all the regions and countries.

“Global Marine Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis”

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. and Sherwin-Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The marine coatings market has been divided into the following segments.

– Global Marine Coatings Market, by Product

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Foul Release

Others

– Global Marine Coatings Market, by Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Alkyd

Others

– Global Marine Coatings Market, by Marine Segment

Dry Docking

New Shipbuilding

– Global Marine Coatings Market, by Application

Coastal

Containers

Deep Sea

Leisure Boats

Offshore Vessels

Others

– Global Marine Coatings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Norway

Germany

Netherlands

Italy

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



