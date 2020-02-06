Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by Fine Chemicals Market by 2025

Fine chemicals, also referred to as specification chemicals, is a class of chemicals which is characterized by their low volume use and higher price as compared to that of commodity chemicals. These complex, pure chemicals are manufactured in limited quantities and according to exacting specifications for their intended application. Fine chemicals are produced in batches as against continuous production which is practiced for bulk chemicals. Moreover, manufacture of fine chemicals involves conversion of basic chemicals into complexes which serve as building blocks in a variety of applications across diverse industries such as agrochemicals, paints and coatings, electronics, pharmaceuticals among the others. Agrochemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients are the most common chemicals covered under Fine chemicals. Fine chemicals differ from specialty chemicals in that, these fine chemicals are sold primarily on the basis of ‘what these chemicals are’ as opposed to specialty chemicals which are sold on the basis of ‘what those chemicals can do’.

Fine chemicals Market: Drivers & Restraints

Global fine chemicals market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, this growth of global fine chemicals market is expected to be driven by growth of the major end use industries. Pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, being major consumers of fine chemicals, the growth in these industries is in turn expected to fuel the growth of global fine chemicals market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand from developing countries, especially those in Asia Pacific, is expected to result in growth of global fine chemicals market. A major trend witnessed in global fine chemicals market is that the companies producing fine chemicals are channelizing efforts towards development of efficient processes and newer products in order to gain a competitive advantage which eventually translates into a higher share in global fine chemicals market.

Fine chemicals Market: Segmentation

Depending on the end use application industries, global fine chemicals market can be segmented into following key segments:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemical

Polymer additives

Food and Feed

Electronics

Perfumes and Fragrances

Others

Among the above mentioned end use industry based segments of global fine chemicals market, the pharmaceuticals segment accounts for the largest share in global fine chemicals market value. The pharmaceuticals segment is followed by agrochemicals segment in terms of share in the global fine chemicals market value.

Fine chemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global fine chemicals market can be segmented into seven key segments, namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among all region based segments of global fine chemicals market, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment.

Fine chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the identified major participants of the global fine chemicals market are as follows:

Lonza

Sumitomo Chemicals

BASF SE

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Chemada fine chemicals

Albemarle Corporation

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited

Valiant Co. Ltd

