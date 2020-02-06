Faucet Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Faucet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Faucet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Faucet market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Faucet.
This report researches the worldwide Faucet market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Faucet breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Faucet capacity, production, value, price and market share of Faucet in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
LIXIL Water Technology
Masco Corporation
Moen
Kohler
TOTO
PRESTO Group
Pfister
Oras
GESSI
Miscea
Advanced Modern Technologies
Geberit
Sloan Valve
Beiduo Bathroom
Sunlot Shares
Faucet Breakdown Data by Type
Common sensor faucet
Wall-Mounted sensor faucet
Wall plug sensor faucet
Faucet Breakdown Data by Application
Hotels
Offices
Medical Institutions
Kitchen
Others
Faucet Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Faucet Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Faucet Manufacturers
Faucet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Faucet Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Faucet Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Faucet Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Common sensor faucet
1.4.3 Wall-Mounted sensor faucet
1.4.4 Wall plug sensor faucet
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hotels
1.5.3 Offices
1.5.4 Medical Institutions
1.5.5 Kitchen
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Faucet Production
2.1.1 Global Faucet Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Faucet Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Faucet Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Faucet Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Faucet Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Faucet Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 LIXIL Water Technology
8.1.1 LIXIL Water Technology Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.1.4 Faucet Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Masco Corporation
8.2.1 Masco Corporation Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.2.4 Faucet Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Moen
8.3.1 Moen Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.3.4 Faucet Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Kohler
8.4.1 Kohler Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.4.4 Faucet Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 TOTO
8.5.1 TOTO Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.5.4 Faucet Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 PRESTO Group
8.6.1 PRESTO Group Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.6.4 Faucet Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Pfister
8.7.1 Pfister Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.7.4 Faucet Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Oras
8.8.1 Oras Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.8.4 Faucet Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 GESSI
8.9.1 GESSI Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.9.4 Faucet Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Miscea
8.10.1 Miscea Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Faucet
8.10.4 Faucet Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued….
