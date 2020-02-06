Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market will Register a CAGR of about 14.4% between 2015 and 2023

Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Snapshot

The introduction of new techniques into the existing fragment-based drug discovery practices have created significant reductions in time and cost, driving the demand for such practices. Combinational chemistry and high-throughput screening are some of the more recently introduced practices that have helped make fragment-based drug discovery programs a lot faster and cheaper than before.

Additionally, as the usage of fragment-based drug discovery grows in the field of discovering weaker inhibitors, biophysical techniques become extremely useful. These techniques can be used to measure binding within fragment compounds that possess low affinity for binding.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fragment-based-drug-discovery-market.html

The demand for fragment-based drug discovery, however, is expected to be greatly hindered by the lowered potency of fragment screening, the most popular component, in certain compounds. The drugs generated have a lower than required potency, thus deterring several end users from approaching this technique.

The collective impact of all such drivers and restraints can be seen on the global fragment-based drug discovery market, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2015 to 2023 by revenue. By the end of 2016, this revenue is expected to reach US$435.6 mn and US$1.15 bn by the end of 2023.

North America Expected to Continue Leading Demand for Fragment-based Drug Discovery Programs

By the end of 2023, the market value of fragment-based drug discovery techniques in North America is expected to be 45.4% of the global market. While this is a drop in market value from its 2014 statistic, North America will still enjoy being a leading geographical segment for advancements in fragment-based drug discovery techniques.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4741

The key factors responsible for the leading role of North America in fragment-based drug discovery programs is the high rate of research and development efforts undertaken by prominent market players in the region. The U.S. and Canada are both countries with advanced healthcare systems and infrastructures, and are often the base of advanced technological implementations, making North America the hub for the latest developments in fragment-based drug discovery.

This region is also ramping up its speed in development of fragment-based drug discovery techniques by employing outsourcing facilities from Asia Pacific. The demand for fragment-based drug discovery in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is a lot higher than any other major region, owing to the rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure and focus on better quality management in countries such as Japan and China.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4741

Biopharmaceutical Companies Top the List of Fragment-based Drug Discovery Demand

Fragment-based drug discovery techniques have grown significantly in popularity in the recent years and have found a great scope of use in the biopharmaceuticals. This includes large companies, academic bodies, and CROs. These techniques have helped massively in creating chemical series that possess lead-like properties as they have improved the success rate of creation significantly over the conventional screening methods. Fragment-based drug discovery techniques have also been extremely useful in marking out chemical motifs from multiple targets.

It is a combination of all these factors that are expected to drive the use of fragment-based drug discovery in biopharmaceutical facilities to a revenue generation of US$565.2 mn by the end of 2023. The key providers of fragment-based drug discovery programs include Astex Pharmaceuticals, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Sygnature Discovery, Evotec A.G., and Beactica AB.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com