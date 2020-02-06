Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation Till 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 06, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glassfibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. GFRG (or GRG) is a non-combustible material (test results of flame spread and smoke development values as per ASTM E-84) and even the largest parts only weigh 2-3 pounds per square foot (10-15 kg/m2). Similar to traditional plaster castings but considerably lighter and stronger, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is typically field finished with any interior paint. Joints can be taped and finishing is similar to drywall finishing. The use of post-consumer recycled material, the fact that GFRG castings are made to size and are designed to minimize excessive framing, makes Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum a favorable choice for LEED or green construction projects.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glass fibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. In 1977, glass reinforced gypsum was introduced to the UK from the United States. This was a new concept in building materials. It was a lightweight, strong and durable material. It could be used for both structural and decorative interior construction, and it would prove to be enormously popular throughout the later 20th century. It remains highly popular today, thanks to its flexibility as a material, and the fact that it can be easily used in a very wide range of settings.

GFRG offer a wide range of applications, from the casinos, hotels, entertainment centers to public buildings. In 2016, the casino and entertainment center industry was the largest filed with 51% consumption market share.

In the future, as raw material costs and wage costs change, we tend to believe that prices will rise. But, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Developing countries will maintain a rapid growth rate. On the whole, we believe the industry will maintain a good growth rate.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Research Report:

Saint-Gobain, Formglas, Stromberg Architectural, Knauf Group, Owens Corning, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, GRG Technologies, Guangzhou Form New Materials , Shanghai Yinqiao Decoration, Yinhu

Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Segmentation by Types:

GFRG Board, GFRG Products

Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Segmentation by Applications:

Casino and Entertainment Center, Large Hotel, Large Public Buildings, Others

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Finally, the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market, QY Research has also presented a key to get information about various segments of the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market.

