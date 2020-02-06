Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

The latest report on Aromatherapy Diffusers Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the aromatherapy diffusers market by product (nebulizer, ultrasonic, electric heat and evaporative), application (commercial purpose and household purpose), distribution channel (modern trade, e-commerce, and specialty stores) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast.

In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of aromatherapy diffusers such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. According to the report, the global aromatherapy diffusers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Aromatherapy uses plant materials and aromatic plant oils, including essential oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. Aromatherapy diffusion is the process of dispersing essential oils so that their aroma fills an area or room with the natural fragrance. Aromatherapy diffusers are also known as essential oil diffusers. There are a wide number of essential oils available, each with its own healing properties.

Also, there are numerous aromatherapy diffusers and diffusing devices available. The inhaled aroma from these essential oils is generally believed to stimulate brain function. Essential oils can also be absorbed through the skin, where they travel through the bloodstream and can promote whole-body healing.

Aromatherapy is gaining momentum as a form of alternative medicine. A study of both humans and animals has shown that aromatherapy oil can have both stimulant and sedative effects. It is used for a variety of applications, including pain relief, mood enhancement, and increased cognitive function. Besides this, it is also considered to provide respiratory, disinfection, decongestant, and psychological benefits. These positive effects of aromatherapy on both the immune system and the central nervous system of humans are the driving factors for the growth of this market. Aromatherapy diffusers offer a safe alternative to aromatherapy candles, lotions, and soaps. For instance, candles, both scented and unscented are often made with toxic paraffin wax that gives off dangerous vapors like benzene and toluene the same vapors found in diesel fuel exhaust. This, in turn, benefits the growth of the aromatherapy diffuser market.

Moreover, the use of aromatherapy diffusers gives the user liberty, to make blends of its own choice which is not possible while using aromatherapy soaps and lotions. Apart from this, the aromatherapy diffuser also repels insects. However, the lack of awareness concerning the use of essential oil diffusers can hamper the growth of the aromatherapy diffuser market. Growing health consciousness, easy availability of diffusers in retail as well through online channels to trigger the growth of this market.

North America Accounted for the Largest Market Share in the Aromatherapy Diffuser Market

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest market share in the aromatherapy diffuser market. The U.S held the largest market share in the North America region. The growth in this region, is mainly responsible, owing to increasing awareness about the use as well as about the benefits offered by aromatherapy. Aromatherapy diffuser are been increasingly adopted in the home for the treatment of stress, depression, and anxiety. Apart from this, the presence of aromatherapy diffuser manufacturers in this region, easy availability of diffuser in retail stores as well as through online channel are contributing to the growth of the aromatherapy diffuser market in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about the product and rising disposable among the citizens of this region

The report on global aromatherapy diffusers market covers segments such as product, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the global aromatherapy diffusers market is categorized into nebulizer, ultrasonic, electric heat and evaporative. On the basis of application, the global aromatherapy diffusers market is categorized into commercial purposes and household purposes. On the basis of the distribution channels, the global aromatherapy diffusers market is categorized into modern trade, e-commerce, and specialty stores.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global aromatherapy diffusers market such as Puzhen, Hubmar Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., GreenAir, Inc., ZAQ, SpaRoom, Scentsy, Inc, doTERRA International, NOW Foods and Young Living Essential Oils.

