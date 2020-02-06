Global Butyric Acid Market Revenue Opportunities by Key Vendors – Blue Marble Biomaterials, LLC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Oxea GmbH
Global Butyric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 455 million by 2025, from USD 195 million growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Global Butyric Acid Market report is a comprehensive study of the changes that the Chemical and Materials industry is undergoing by the virtue of Global Butyric Acid market. The report covers all the information systematically, for instance, the CAGR values in the forecasted year of 2018-2025, the implication of the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends and how to use these terminologies to get ahead of the competition.
Butyric acid is also known as systematic butanoic acid which is found in milk, especially in goat, sheep and buffalo milk. By hydrolysis process, butyric acid is liberated from the glyceride and has an unpleasant odor. It is an important part of the fatty acid subgroup which is known as short chain fatty acid. Butyric acid attacks many metals and has strong oxidants when reacts with bases. Due to its highly acidic nature, safety measures are taken by equipping PVC gloves, protective eye goggles and shoes are used while handling butyric acid. Various butyrate compounds are prepared through butyric acid. In many perfumes, methyl butyrate is used because of its pleasant aroma or taste.
1.This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
2.It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
3.It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
4.It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
5.It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
6.It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global butyric acid market
- Analyze and forecast the butyric acid market on the basis of animal feed, product, geography
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for animal feed, product, geography
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global butyric acid market are –
Blue Marble Biomaterials, LLC,
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,
Eastman Chemical Company,
Perstorp Holding AB,
Oxea GmbH
The other players in the market are Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd., Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB), Sinopec, Showa Denko K.K., SABIC, Petro China, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., HELM AG, GNFC Limited, DuPont, Daicel Corporation, Celanese Corporation, British Petroleum Plc
Major market Drivers:
- Rising population and the fast-growing animal feed sector
- Demand for renewable butyric acid in the food & flavour
- Rising demand from end-user industries
Major market Restraints:
- Rising health concerns regarding the toxic use of butyric acid
- Adverse effects of butyric acid
Market Segmentation: Global Butyric Acid Market
By Product
- Sodium Butyrate
- Calcium Butyrate
- Others
By Animal Feed
- Poultry
- Swine
- Others (Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets etc.)
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
In Texas, USA the global chemical company Oxea has successfully started up its new 100,000 mt per annum world-scale production unit “propanol 2” at its bay city
Competitive Landscape:
The global butyric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global butyric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
