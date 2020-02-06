Global Cannabis Extraction Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Cannabis Extraction Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cannabis Extraction Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cannabis extract is any oil-like substance that concentrates the chemical compounds like THC or CBD from the cannabis plant. A variety of methods exist for separating cannabinoids from plant material and concentrating them into a cannabis extract. Water, butane, alcohol, ethanol, and CO2 are all used as solvents to complete the extraction process and deliver a highly potent end product (hash, shatter, wax, budder, oil etc.) that are used for dabbing or vaporizing. Some of these products are not yet legal but are expected to join the marketplace sometime after legalization.

The global Cannabis Extraction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cannabis Extraction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis Extraction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Westleaf Inc

MediPharm Labs Corp

Valens GroWorks Corp

Indiva Limited

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Peridot Labs

Halo

BAS Research, Inc

Einstein Labs

C21 Investments Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent & Solventless Extraction

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

Segment by Application

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

