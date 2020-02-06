Global Coated Paper Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

The market study covers the Coated Paper Market crosswise segments. It purposes at estimating the market size and the growth prospective of the market segments, such as supplier, application, organization size, business vertical, and region. The study also includes a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their enterprise profiles, key observations related to product and industry offerings, new developments, and key market plans.

A complete view of the coated paper industry is provided based on definitions, product classification, applications, major players driving the global coated paper market share and revenue. The information in the form of graphs, pie charts will lead to an easy analysis of an industry. The market share of top leading players, their plans and business policies, growth factors will help other players in gaining useful business tactics.

The forecast for global coated paper market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles coated paper market revenue at the country level and its applications are conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channels, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report:

The coated paper market is segmented on the basis of application, coated materials, type, and region. The segmentation on the basis of application covers printing, packaging, business communication, labels and coated fine paper standard coated fine paper coated groundwood paper .on the basis of coated materials the market is segmented as grounded calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, kaolin clay, talc, starch, and SB latex, wax and others. Furthermore, on the basis of types, the coated paper market is segmented as standard coated fine paper, low coat weight paper, art paper, coated fine paper, coated groundwood paper and others.

Key Market Players (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and IGR View)

The companies covered in the report, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso OYJ, GF Biochemicals Ltd., Sappi Limited, Verso Corporation, UPM, Resolute Forest Products, Packaging Corporation of America, Dunn Paper Company.

