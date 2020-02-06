Global Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly by Global Top Players – Carestream Health Inc. (Canada), PLANMECA OY (Finland), LED Dental (U.S.), THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), VATECH NETWORKS (Republic of Korea), Aribex Inc. (U.S)., KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Flow Dental (U.S)
The Global Dental Imaging report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2024 for the Global Dental Imaging market. This report prominently contains all the drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis for the Global Dental Imaging market.
The Global Dental Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024, from USD 2.4 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast to 2024.
The Global Dental Imaging Market is experiencing several developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export, and revenue. This report gives an edge to not just to compete but to outmatch the competition.
The report also holds its place when it comes detailed market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends.
Request for Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=dental-imaging-market
Dental imaging is a method of creating high quality images for the treatment of dental issues. This market is encountering acritical change of innovation with increasing acknowledgment of digital X-ray over analog X-ray. The advantages of digital X-ray gadgets depend on picture quality as well as it addresses concerns of radiation dose management.
Key focus of the report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in global dental imaging market are:-
Flow Dental Corporation (U.S.)., Progeny Dental Inc. (U.S)., Gendex (U.K.), Danaher (U.S.), Denstply Sirona(U.S.), Midmark Corp. (U.S.), Carestream Health Inc. (Canada), PLANMECA OY (Finland), LED Dental (U.S.), THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), VATECH NETWORKS (Republic of Korea), Aribex Inc. (U.S)., KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Flow Dental (U.S)., CLEARAY (U.S)., Owandy Radiology (U.S.) andFONA Dental, s.r.o., (Slovak Republic) among others.
Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want.
Customization With Discount Available On This Report @ [email protected]
Market Segmentation: Global Dental Imaging Market
- On the basis of application, global dental imaging market is segmented into diagnostics, surgery, research and forensics. Here, diagnostics dominated the dental imaging market in 2015 however surgical application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period due to increase in digital dental X-ray in orthodontics and dental prosthetic procedures.
- On the basis of end users, global dental imaging market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, forensic labs and others.
- On the basis of geography, global dental imaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major market Drivers and Restraints:
- Technological advancement
- Growing demand in oral care
- Increasing healthcare expenses
- Rise in the volume of dental fixtures
- Growth due to geriatric population
- Premium range of dental imaging market
To Request For TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=dental-imaging-market
Table Of Content:
- Part 01: Executive Summary
- Part 02: Scope Of The Report
- Part 03: GLOBAL DENTAL IMAGING Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
- Part 04: GLOBAL DENTAL IMAGING Market Sizing
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2025
- Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
- Part 06: GLOBAL DENTAL IMAGING Market Segmentation By Product
Market segmentation by product
Market segmentation By Applications
Market segmentation By End Users
Comparison by product
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2025
Market opportunity by product
- Part 07: Customer Landscape
- Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2025
EMEA – Market size and forecast2018-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
- Part 09: Decision Framework
- Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
- Part 11: Market Trends
- Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption
- Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Competitive Analysis:
The global dental imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=dental-imaging-market
About Us:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]