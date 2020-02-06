Global Digital Servo Press Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

The latest report on “Digital Servo Press Market (Force Range – Less than 100KN, 100KN to 200KN, and More than 200KN; Motor Type – Positional Rotation, Continuous Rotation, and Linear; Applications – Automotive, Motor, and Electronics Industry, Aerospace, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global digital servo press market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Servo technology is used as the drive system of servo-mechanical presses. Automakers have made great strides over the last few years in reducing vehicular weight to meet corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards. The weight reductions have largely attributed to the use of advanced high strength materials and the stamping manufacturers forming them.

One recent improvement in the servo press is to add liquid cooling to the servomotors to increase their efficiency at high production speeds. Heat is the weakness in any servo-driven system, whether it be a press, transfer system, or construction equipment. Transferring the heat from those servomotors rapidly and efficiently to the liquid cooling system is a key factor to minimize energy loss from those motors.

Rapidly increasing the automotive and electronics sector are the major driving factor of the digital servo press market. The demand for digital servo press active motor is increasing owing to its properties such as cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. Furthermore, factors such as increasing expenditure on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, growing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries are other driving factors of the market.

However, high initial investment and lack of expertise in the manufacturing process are restraining the growth of the digital servo press market. Moreover, increasing technology innovations in digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Digital Servo Press Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global digital servo press market due to rapid growth in the production activities in this region. Japan holds a large market share of the global digital servo press market due to strict vehicle emission regulations and increasing production activities. Europe is also a large market for digital servo press owing to rising technological innovations.

Segment Covered

The report on the global digital servo press market covers segments such as force range, motor type, and applications. On the basis of force range, the sub-markets include less than 100KN, 100KN to 200KN, and more than 200KN. On the basis of motor type, the sub-markets include positional rotation, continuous rotation, and linear. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include automotive, motor and electronics industry, aerospace, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Dai-ichiDentsu Ltd., Hoden Seimitsu Kako Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., FEC Inc., AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD., Promess Incorporated, Sanyo Machine Works Ltd, Coretec, Inc., C&M Robotics Co, Ltd., Stamtec, Inc., Komatsu America Industries LLC, and other companies.

