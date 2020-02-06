Global Disposable Garbage Bags Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

The latest report on “Disposable Garbage Bags Market (Type – Degradable, and Non-degradable; Application – Residential, Commercial, and Industrial; Distribution Channel – Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global disposable garbage bags market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The disposable garbage bags market is fragmented with the presence of a number of players in it. The major players are investing in research and development to enhance the quality, design, smell resistance, and capacity of disposable garbage bags. Companies are focusing on reducing the production costs of disposable garbage bags to maximize their profits. Disposable garbage bags are effective for waste management and facilitate clean hygiene.

The growing environmental regulations related to the disposal of garbage bags drive the growth of the disposable garbage bags market. The increasing awareness about cleaning and sanitation among people fuels the growth of disposable garbage bags market. The rising disposable income and increasing consumer purchasing power contribute to the growth of the disposable garbage bags market. The increasing demand for cost-effective and convenient garbage bags promotes the growth of the disposable garbage bags market. Stretchable bags are in high demand for waste collection.

On the other hand, strict rules and regulations regarding the use of plastic bags hinder the growth of the disposable garbage bags market. Moreover, research and development in the quality and smell resistance properties of garbage bags create novel opportunities for the growth of disposable garbage bags market.

On the basis of geography, the global disposable garbage bags market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to be dominant in the global disposable garbage bags market. The waste management policies in Europe contribute to the growth of Europe’s disposable garbage bags market.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global disposable garbage bags market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising need for efficient and effective waste management stimulates the growth of the Asia-Pacific disposable garbage bags market. North America is also growing in the global disposable garbage bags market.

Segment Covered

The report on global disposable garbage bags market covers segments such as type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include degradable and non-degradable. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Al shoaibi Plastic Factory, Luban Packing, Dunplast Poly Bag Ltd, Four Star Plastics, Inc., Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC, International Plastics Inc., Amrit Plastochem Pvt Ltd, Hefty Brand Products & Home Solutions, The Glad Products Company, Pack-It BV, and Other companies.

