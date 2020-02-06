Global E-commerce Packaging Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

The latest report on “E-commerce Packaging Market (Material – Plastics, Corrugated Board, and Paper; End-use Industry – Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care Products, and Other End-use Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global E-commerce packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The growth in online shopping, increasing inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions coupled with rising demand for packaged food are some factors responsible for the growth of E-commerce packaging market. Moreover, rapid growth in the electronics sector is likely to have a positive impact on market growth owing to safety and protection during transportation.

Furthermore, the growing internet penetration among developing countries provides opportunities for E-commerce packaging providers to venture into untapped markets. For instance, Amazon announced to add five fulfillment centers in India and retain the position as India’s largest warehousing space provider in the country. Moreover, the booming E-commerce market is likely to contribute towards the demand for packaging for consumer’s needs.

Among the region, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global E-commerce packaging market. The growth of this region is mainly due to the rapid growth in population and huge internet penetration rates in this region. Alibaba Group, Amazon, Tencent, and Flipkart are major E-commerce giants in this region is expected to drive the growing demand for the E-commerce packaging market.

In countries like China, India, and Japan, growth comes from an increase in the demand for corrugated boxes. The presence of a huge electronics industry base in the region along with a strong base of manufacturing industries will have a great impact on the E-commerce packaging market. Whereas, North America and Europe are matured markets for E-commerce packaging. The growth of this region is attributed to the growing demand for packaged foods and consumer goods. The Middle East and Africa regions are expected to rise healthy growth over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global E-commerce packaging market covers segments such as material and end-use industries. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include plastics, corrugated board, and paper. On the basis of the end-use industry, the sub-markets include food & beverages, consumer electronics, personal care products, and other end-use industries.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Shorr Packaging Corporation, Rengo Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Pacman Me LLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Klabin, DS Smith plc., The Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Amcor plc, and Mondi Group.

