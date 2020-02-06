Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The design of this plug valve uses a half plug that is advantageous for applications needing a higher seating force with minimal friction from open to closed position. The torque seated valves also feature improved shut off capabilities. Eccentric plug valves are used for a wide range of flow control and isolation applications including clean and dirty water, sewage, sludge and slurries, air, and other services.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flowserve

Emerson

Weir

SchuF Group

3Z Corporation

Henry Pratt

VETEC Ventiltechnik

Regus

DeZURIK

Clow Valve

VAG Group

Val-Matic

FCA Valves

Shanghai Hugo Valve

Crane Co

AVK Group

MASCOT

Safval Valve Group

M&H Valve Company

Ventim

Trimteck

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Eccentric Plug Valves

Electric Eccentric Plug Valves

Segment by Application

Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Power Industry

