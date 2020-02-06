Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The design of this plug valve uses a half plug that is advantageous for applications needing a higher seating force with minimal friction from open to closed position. The torque seated valves also feature improved shut off capabilities. Eccentric plug valves are used for a wide range of flow control and isolation applications including clean and dirty water, sewage, sludge and slurries, air, and other services.
This report focuses on Eccentric Plug Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eccentric Plug Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Flowserve
Emerson
Weir
SchuF Group
3Z Corporation
Henry Pratt
VETEC Ventiltechnik
Regus
DeZURIK
Clow Valve
VAG Group
Val-Matic
FCA Valves
Shanghai Hugo Valve
Crane Co
AVK Group
MASCOT
Safval Valve Group
M&H Valve Company
Ventim
Trimteck
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Manual Eccentric Plug Valves
Electric Eccentric Plug Valves
Segment by Application
Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Power Industry
