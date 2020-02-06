Global Email Archiving Software Market 2020: Demand, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Email Archiving Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Email Archiving Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Email Archiving Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Email Archiving Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Enterprises

Schools

Government

Banks

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Barracuda Networks

MimeCast

Actiance

Carbonite (MailStore)

Commvault

Exclaimer

Arcserve

TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited)

Hornetsecurity

SolarWinds

The Email Laundry

GFI Software

Fookes Software

Sherpa Software

Jatheon Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Email Archiving Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Email Archiving Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Email Archiving Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Email Archiving Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Email Archiving Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Email Archiving Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Email Archiving Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Email Archiving Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Email Archiving Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Enterprises

2.4.2 Schools

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Banks

2.4.5 Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Email Archiving Software by Players

3.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Email Archiving Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Email Archiving Software by Regions

4.1 Email Archiving Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Email Archiving Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Email Archiving Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Email Archiving Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Email Archiving Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Email Archiving Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Email Archiving Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Email Archiving Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Email Archiving Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Email Archiving Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Email Archiving Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Email Archiving Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Barracuda Networks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Barracuda Networks Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Barracuda Networks News

11.2 MimeCast

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.2.3 MimeCast Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 MimeCast News

11.3 Actiance

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Actiance Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Actiance News

11.4 Carbonite (MailStore)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Carbonite (MailStore) Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Carbonite (MailStore) News

11.5 Commvault

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Commvault Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Commvault News

11.6 Exclaimer

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Exclaimer Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Exclaimer News

11.7 Arcserve

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Arcserve Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Arcserve News

11.8 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.8.3 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) News

11.9 Hornetsecurity

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Hornetsecurity Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hornetsecurity News

11.10 SolarWinds

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Email Archiving Software Product Offered

11.10.3 SolarWinds Email Archiving Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SolarWinds News

11.11 The Email Laundry

11.12 GFI Software

11.13 Fookes Software

11.14 Sherpa Software

11.15 Jatheon Technologies

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

