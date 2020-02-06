Global Event Management Software Market research report with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Event Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Event Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Event Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
SMEs
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cvent
Eventbrite
Gather
Splash
Bizzabo
Social Tables
Aventri
Arlo
EventBank
Eventzilla
RegOnline
Eventsquid
Hubb
Dryfta
Regpack
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Event Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Event Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Event Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Event Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Event Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Event Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Event Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Event Management Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premises
2.2.2 Cloud Based
2.3 Event Management Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Event Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Event Management Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 SMEs
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 Event Management Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Event Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Event Management Software by Players
3.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Event Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Event Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Event Management Software by Regions
4.1 Event Management Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Event Management Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Event Management Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Event Management Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Event Management Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Event Management Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Event Management Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Event Management Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Event Management Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Event Management Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Event Management Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Event Management Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Event Management Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Event Management Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Event Management Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Event Management Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Event Management Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Event Management Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Event Management Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cvent
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Cvent Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cvent News
11.2 Eventbrite
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Eventbrite Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Eventbrite News
11.3 Gather
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Gather Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Gather News
11.4 Splash
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Splash Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Splash News
11.5 Bizzabo
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Bizzabo Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Bizzabo News
11.6 Social Tables
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Social Tables Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Social Tables News
11.7 Aventri
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Aventri Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Aventri News
11.8 Arlo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Arlo Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Arlo News
11.9 EventBank
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.9.3 EventBank Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 EventBank News
11.10 Eventzilla
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Event Management Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Eventzilla Event Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Eventzilla News
11.11 RegOnline
11.12 Eventsquid
11.13 Hubb
11.14 Dryfta
11.15 Regpack
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
