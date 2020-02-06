Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Future Scope by Key Innovators – Abbott, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ALung Technologies, Inc., OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Sorin Group, MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG

This Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, the market’s significant players, and driving brands. The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market’s Seven-year period can evaluate how the market is forecasted to evolve. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame by recognizing the most recent Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market accounted to USD 250.5 million growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market are Siemens AG, Abbott, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ALung Technologies, Inc., OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Sorin Group, MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Getinge Group, Medtronic, Livanova PLC, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Microport Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Agilent Technologies among others.

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Technical Advancements in ECMO Machine

Difficulties Associated with ECMO

Higher Cost of ECMO Procedures

Growing Survival Rates with ECMO

Absence of Skilled Professionals

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given.

Market Segmentation: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

By modality the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into venovenous ECMO, venoarterial ECMO, and arteriovenous ECMO.

By product the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into cardiac applications, respiratory applications, and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

On the basis of end-users, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory centers, and others.

On the basis of geography, global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

