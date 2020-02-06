Global Faux Fur Coats Market Research Report 2019
Faux fur, also called imitation fur, is made of synthetic yarn and fibres. Faux fur is used for various purposes. For example, it is used to manufacture and finish garments, including collars of coats and hoods. The report is about Faux Fur Coats, including women and men categories.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ZARA
Gucci
Topshop
Shrimps
House of Fluff
Dolce and Gabbana
Hobbs
Monki (H&M)
New Look
Noisy May Petite
Penfield
Stella McCartney
Saint Laurent
Nilli Lotan
Johanna Oritz
Apparis
Max Mara
Dries Van Noten
Kwaiden Edition
Just Cavalli
MAGRA 2
Hangzhou Charm Apparel Co.,Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Long Pile Faux Fur
Medium Pile Faux Fur
Short Pile Faux Fur (Low Pile)
Segment by Application
Women
Men
