Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Competition By Players With Rising Growth: Janssen Biotech, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Allergan Plc and GlaxoSmithKline

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market



Gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are types of gastrointestinal disease. gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic gastric illness that arises when acidic juices in the stomach come back up into the esophagus from stomach, this can leads to irritation of esophagus and causes symptoms like heartburn, gas, etc. Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of chronic inflammation of small and large intestine. Ulcerative Colitis and Crohns disease are the two major types of inflammatory bowel disease. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic condition that affects the colon (large intestine). Diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, cramping are the common symptoms of irritable bowel disease.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall gastrointestinal drugs market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porters five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the drug class, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past 4-5 years and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global gastrointestinal drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel. On the basis of drug class the global gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented into acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal and laxatives, antiemetic and antinauseants, anti-inflammatory drugs, biologics and others including antispasmodic etc. The acid neutralizer segment is again segmented as antacids, H2 antagonists and Proton pump inhibitors. On the basis of route of administration, the global gastrointestinal drugs market has been segmented into three types such as, oral, parenteral and rectal. Based on disorder type, the global gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented into gastro esophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease and Irritable bowel syndrome. On the basis of distribution channel, the global gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The market for these drug class, route of administration, disorder type, and distribution channel has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, and geographic presence and product developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million), for each of these segments, and the sub-segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Geographically, the gastrointestinal drugs market has been classified into five segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of drug class, route of administration, disorder type, and distribution channel, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global gastrointestinal drugs market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (estimated) has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global gastrointestinal drugs market such as Takeda pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Allergan Plc., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Acid Neutralizers

Antacids

H2 antagonists

Proton pump inhibitors

Antidiarrheal and Laxatives

Antiemetic and Antinauseants

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Biologics

Others (Antispasmodic etc.)

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Rectal

By Disorder Type

Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region