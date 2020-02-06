Global Graphic Film Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

The latest report on “Graphic Film Market (Film Type – Opaque, Transparent, Translucent, Reflective, and Other Films; Polymer Type – Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), and Other Materials; End-Use – Promotion & Advertising, Industrial, Automotive, and Other End Uses): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global graphic film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Plastic or polymer films have found the number of applications in different sectors. One of the uses of polymer films is for graphics on various surfaces including walls, glass, metal, plastic, and others. These graphics films are made out of various materials including PVC, PE, PP, and others, and these films are lightweight, inexpensive, durable and perfect for printing.

They are used in various verticals including construction, automobile, industrial and others. The graphic film market is highly competitive with a large number of companies present in the market. the key players in the market including 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Constantia Flexibles Group, CCL Industries Inc., Amcor plc and others are implementing mergers and acquisition strategies to maintain their position in the market.

The improving standards of living of consumers are majorly driving the graphic film market. The growing disposable income and rapid urbanization are changing the buying behavior of the consumers. This encourages people to spend on the decoration of houses, stores, cars, offices, etc. by using graphic films. Moreover, the expanding construction industry and growing demand from the automotive industry are also boosting the growth of the graphic film market.

Furthermore, the growing technological advancements in graphic films are supporting the growth of the graphic film market. Through research and development, the films are getting more durable, better appearance and lighter as well as cost-effective. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are the major restraining factor for the growth of the graphic film market. Nevertheless, improvements in digital printing techniques are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the graphic film market.

Asia-Pacific Generated the Highest Revenue for Graphic Film, Dominating the Global Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue for graphic film, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the Asia-Pacific region attributed to the growing automotive and construction industries in the region. Moreover, the expanding population, growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the consumers are expected to boost the growth of the graphic film market in this region

Segment Covered

The report on the global graphic film market covers segments such as film type, polymer type, and end-use. On the basis of film type, the sub-markets include opaque, transparent, translucent, reflective, and other films. On the basis of polymer type, the sub-markets include polyvinylchloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and other materials. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include promotion & advertising, industrial, automotive, and other end-uses.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Constantia Flexibles Group, CCL Industries Inc., Amcor plc, Dunmore Corporation, Hexis S.A., Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd., Drytac Corporation, and Other Companies.

