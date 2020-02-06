Global Hand Dryer Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Hand Dryer Market (Type – Hot Hand Dryer, and Jet Hand Dryer; Mode of Operation – Push Button, and Automatic; End User – Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

According to a recent survey by the trending machine found that three out of four adults had at least one complaint about public restrooms. Facility managers are facing the challenge of providing sanitary, hygiene-friendly washrooms for their patrons. The challenge for building a more desirable public restroom has led hand dryer producers to develop technologies and efficiency, creating faster, more hygiene-friendly products that are replacing the traditional paper hand towels. In the past few years, manufacturers have come up with improvements including touch-free faucets and high-efficiency electric hand dryers using sensors to turn on and turn off.

Increasing adoption of a hand dryer in several end-use industries comprising airports, hotels and restaurants, hospitals, offices, and shopping malls is the major driving factor of the hand dryer market. The demand for the hand dryers is rising due to its properties such as energy-efficient, cost-effective and prevents vandalism and environment-friendly.

Furthermore, factors such as rising health awareness among the population, availability of hand dryers at reasonable costs, growing demand for improved hygiene are other driving factors of the hand dryer market. Auto hand dryers are installed in public restrooms of offices or even at home with increasing awareness about health hygiene. However, carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by hand dryer products restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, new technological developments in the hand dryer product are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Europe Dominates the Global Hand Dryer Market

Geographically, Europe dominates the global hand dryer market owing to high demand from countries such as France, the U.K., Italy, and Germany among the others. North America is the second-largest market for hand dryers due to the high standard of living and increased consumer disposable income. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is a prominent market for hand dryers in the Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan and India.

Segment Covered

The report on the global hand dryer market covers segments such as type, mode of operation, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include hot hand dryers and jet hand dryers. On the basis of mode of operation, the sub-markets include push button, and automatic. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include airports, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, offices, shopping malls, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., Dyson Ltd., American Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Palmer Fixture, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co. Ltd., and other companies.

