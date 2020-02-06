Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2019 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2025

The latest report on “Hand Sanitizer Market (Product Type – Gel, Foam, Spray, and Other Product Types; Distribution Channel – Departmental Store, Pharmacy Store, Online Channels, and Other Distribution Channels; End User – Restaurants, Household Purpose, Schools, Hospitals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global hand sanitizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The key players in the hand sanitizer market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that help to expand the market share. The presence of several players in the hand sanitizer market makes it fragmented. Companies are launching innovative products with different fragrance, attractive packaging, and provide various offers and discounts. Hand sanitizers are becoming an essential part of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.

The growing demand for sanitizers as a preventive measure drives the growth of the hand sanitizer market. The increasing number of health-conscious people worldwide contributes to the growth of the hand sanitizer market. The development in lifestyle and rising healthcare expenditure propel the growth of the hand sanitizer market. Hand sanitizers are useful in prevention from the transmission of infection.

The growing awareness about the health benefits of hand sanitizers fuels the growth of the hand sanitizer market. On the flip side, damaging effects of hand sanitizers such as ocular irritation, vomiting restraints the growth of the hand sanitizer market. Moreover, research and development encourage to innovate new products that create new opportunities for the growth of the hand sanitizer market.

On the basis of geography, the global hand sanitizer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global hand sanitizer market. The United States has a maximum share in the hand sanitizer industry. Hand sanitizer sales in the U.S. account for more than 25% of the global revenues.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global hand sanitizer market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing healthcare industry and increasing government initiatives for hygiene and sanitation in Asia-Pacific fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market. Europe is anticipated to grow in the global hand sanitizer market owing to convenient packaging and new fragrant products.

Segment Covered

The report on the global hand sanitizer market covers segments such as product type, distribution channel, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include gel, foam, spray, and other product types. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include departmental stores, pharmacy stores, online channels, and other distribution channels. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include restaurants, household purposes, schools, hospitals, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., Kutol Products Company, and other companies.

