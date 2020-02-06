Global Honeycomb Packaging Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2025

The latest report on “Honeycomb Packaging Market (Packaging Type – Interior Packaging, Exterior Packaging, and Pallets Packaging; End-use – Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods, and Other End-uses): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global honeycomb packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Different kinds of products require different kinds of packaging. Some products are sensitive and fragile, which requires a special kind of packaging to ensure the safety of goods. The honeycomb packaging helps in the protection of the goods due to its excellent cushion and shock absorbing properties owing to its special structure. The honeycomb packaging market is highly fragmented in nature consisting of many small vendors and few global players competing for the position in the market.

The key players in the market including DS Smith plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd., Cascades Inc., Packaging Corporation of America and others are focusing on the development of innovative products to cater to customer’s unique needs and also trying to increase their geographical presence by expanding their product portfolio and entering into mergers and acquisitions.

The increasing application of honeycomb packaging across several industrial verticals is majorly driving the honeycomb packaging market. Due to its special structure, the honeycomb packaging provides excellent cushion and shock-absorbing properties to protect the goods inside. Moreover, the growing e-commerce sector expands the demand for honeycomb packaging.

Furthermore, the demand for environment-friendly packaging is supporting the growth of the honeycomb packaging market. The honeycomb packaging is made out of kraft paper or recycled paper, which is easily disposable and causes lesser pollution. However, the emergence of flexible packaging is the major restraining factor for the growth of the honeycomb packaging market. Nevertheless, the customization of the honeycomb paperboard packaging is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the honeycomb packaging market.

In terms of region, North America generated the highest revenue for honeycomb packaging, dominating the global honeycomb packaging market. The largest market share of the North America region attributed to the large size of end-user industries and increasing efforts to reduce the packaging wastage. Moreover, the growing e-commerce sector in the region is expected to boost the growth of the honeycomb packaging market in North America.

Segment Covered

The report on the global honeycomb packaging market covers segments such as packaging type and end-use. On the basis of packaging type, the sub-markets include interior packaging, exterior packaging, and pallet packaging. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include automotive, electronics, furniture, industrial goods, consumer goods, and other end-uses.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as DS Smith plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd., Cascades inc., Packaging Corporation of America, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Premier Packaging Products, WestRock Company, and Other Companies.

