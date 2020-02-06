Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on “Household Vacuum Cleaners Market (Type – Upright, Canister, Central, Robotic, Drum, Wet/Dry, and Other Types; Mode of Sale – Offline, and Online): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global household vacuum cleaners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Nowadays, consumers are pursuing vacuum cleaners that offer flexibility and save time. The developments in technology-supporting improvement have resulted in more user-friendly vacuum cleaners. The busy lifestyles and increasing industrialization have led to a growth in demand for faster, more efficient methods of cleaning at home.

Traditional cleaning methods take a long time to clean and have become comparatively tougher. There is also a surge in awareness of the health welfares of using a vacuum cleaner resulting in an augmented demand for vacuum cleaners. Innovative technologies and features are continually being integrated into vacuum cleaners. Recently, a cordless vacuum cleaner technology is trending in the market.

The rising disposable income and increasing living standards of consumers are the major driving factor of the household vacuum cleaners market. The demand for household vacuum cleaners is rising due to its properties such as easy to use, low-cost tools, time & energy saving, and advanced features, etc. Furthermore, factors such as better infrastructural facilities, change in consumer lifestyles, and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene are other driving factors of the market growth.

The rise in demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions is fueling the growth of the market. Growth in the urban population is one of the impacting factors for the household vacuum cleaners market. However, increasing electricity prices hampers the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market. Moreover, increasing infrastructural and development activities are anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global household vacuum cleaners market owing to increasing population and urbanization in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Increasing living standards, particularly in China, Japan, and India are estimated to affect positively revenue growth. North America is the second-largest market for household vacuum cleaners due to increasing concerns about health & hygiene and time constraints for household cleaning activities in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global household vacuum cleaners market covers segments such as type and mode of sale. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include upright, canister, central, robotic, drum, wet/dry, and other types. On the basis of mode of sale, the sub-markets include offline and online.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Electrolux AB, Bissell Inc., Haier Group Corporation, HausVac Inc., iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and other companies.

