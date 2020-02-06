Global Iron Ore Pelletizing Equipment Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Iron Ore Pelletizing Equipment Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Iron Ore Pelletizing Equipment Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Generally, there are three primary phases in iron ore pelletizing: mixing/preconditioning, pelletizing and induration. This report mainly studies pelletizing equipment. There are two primary types of equipment used for pelletizing iron ore: the disc pelletizer and the rotary drum agglomerator.
The global Iron Ore Pelletizing Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Iron Ore Pelletizing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron Ore Pelletizing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Metso
FEECO International
ANDRITZ Group
Buhler
Uralmashplant
Siemens
Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Disc Pelletizers (Disk Granulators)
Rotary Drum Pelletizing Equipment
Segment by Application
Mining
Metallurgy
Construction
Others
