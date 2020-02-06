Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lingerie-fabrics-market-research-report-2019
Lingerie was made almost entirely from natural woven fabrics such as linen, silk, and cotton.
The global Lingerie Fabrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lingerie Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lingerie Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Marand
Simplex Knitting Company Ltd
Eurojersey s.p.a.
Lauma Fabrics
PAYEN Group
Carvico
Nextil Group
Sanko Textiles
ElKotb textiles Co
Textil Vertrieb Beratungs GmbH
Natex Spitzen GmbH
Taihua New Materials
Sun Hing Industries Holding Limited
Qingdao Niqier New Materials CO.LTD
Zhejiang Huachang Textile Co.,Ltd
Huading
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cotton
Silk
Hemp
Viscose
Polyester
Nylon
Others
The cotton fabric absorbs sweat, breathes, and is warm and comfortable to wear. It is easy to dye and print. It is suitable for girls’ underwear and creates youthfulness. In recent years, manufacturers also like to blend cotton and various types of fibers. The addition of chemical fibers to cotton, especially for adjustable underwear, not only has a supporting effect, but also does not sultry. Today’s ladies still prefer cotton underwear, which of course is because of the unique breathability and naturalness of the cotton itself, making the wearing experience different from other fabrics. In addition, from the aesthetic point of view, the printing effect of plain woven cotton cloth and the dyeing effect of knitted cotton cloth have a natural simplicity and youthful atmosphere, and are also inaccessible to other fabrics.
Silk is known for its beautiful, light, soft and smooth, and it has long been loved by its unique charm. Silk has a good touch and texture, can not afford static electricity, and it also has a strong health care function, that is, moisture permeability. It has unique breathability and hygroscopicity, and can also regulate body temperature and regulate body humidity. There is no such thing as the fabric of the “second skin” of human beings. The only drawback is that it is not easy to clean. It must be gently washed or dry cleaned by hand. Velvet has the elegance and luxury that cotton does not have, and its natural smoothness is also lacking in Lycra.
Hemp fiber is a general term for fibers obtained from various hemp plants. The texture of hemp fiber is relatively thick and easy to wrinkle, but it has the advantage that other fibers are difficult to compare: it has good function of moisture absorption and moisture absorption, heat conduction and heat conduction, cool and crisp, sweating is not close to body, light texture, strong and strong, insect proof Anti-mildew, low static electricity, fabric is not easy to be polluted, soft and generous, rough, suitable for excretion and secretion of human skin. Its UV-shielding and antibacterial functions are tested and certified by Chinese authorities. Therefore, hemp fiber becomes the ideal textile in summer, and underwear wearing hemp fiber in summer is a good choice. At the same time, after the dyeing of the hemp fiber, the color is very bright, and it has strong abrasion resistance and good elasticity.
Viscose, alias ice silk, silk cotton, modal, cellulose fiber obtained by extracting and remolding fiber molecules from natural wood cellulose using “wood” as a raw material. The hygroscopicity of viscose fiber meets the physiological requirements of human skin, and has the characteristics of smooth and cool, breathable, antistatic, anti-ultraviolet, beautiful color and good color fastness. It has the essence of cotton, the quality of silk, is an authentic plant fiber, which is derived from natural and superior to natural.
Polyester is an important variety in synthetic fiber. It is durable, elastic, non-deformable, corrosion-resistant, insulating, stiff, easy to wash and dry. In fact, in the 1960s and 1970s, the most popular textiles in China’s textile market were pure polyester or polyester blended with other fibers.
Nylon is a term for polyamide fibers that can be made into long or short staple fibers. The appearance of nylon has revolutionized the appearance of textiles. Its synthesis is a major breakthrough in the synthetic fiber industry and a very important milestone in polymer chemistry.
Segment by Application
Warp Knitted
Weft knitted
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lingerie-fabrics-market-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Lingerie Fabrics Market markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Lingerie Fabrics Market manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com