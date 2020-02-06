Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lingerie Fabrics Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lingerie was made almost entirely from natural woven fabrics such as linen, silk, and cotton.

Segment by Type

Cotton

Silk

Hemp

Viscose

Polyester

Nylon

Others

The cotton fabric absorbs sweat, breathes, and is warm and comfortable to wear. It is easy to dye and print. It is suitable for girls’ underwear and creates youthfulness. In recent years, manufacturers also like to blend cotton and various types of fibers. The addition of chemical fibers to cotton, especially for adjustable underwear, not only has a supporting effect, but also does not sultry. Today’s ladies still prefer cotton underwear, which of course is because of the unique breathability and naturalness of the cotton itself, making the wearing experience different from other fabrics. In addition, from the aesthetic point of view, the printing effect of plain woven cotton cloth and the dyeing effect of knitted cotton cloth have a natural simplicity and youthful atmosphere, and are also inaccessible to other fabrics.

Silk is known for its beautiful, light, soft and smooth, and it has long been loved by its unique charm. Silk has a good touch and texture, can not afford static electricity, and it also has a strong health care function, that is, moisture permeability. It has unique breathability and hygroscopicity, and can also regulate body temperature and regulate body humidity. There is no such thing as the fabric of the “second skin” of human beings. The only drawback is that it is not easy to clean. It must be gently washed or dry cleaned by hand. Velvet has the elegance and luxury that cotton does not have, and its natural smoothness is also lacking in Lycra.

Hemp fiber is a general term for fibers obtained from various hemp plants. The texture of hemp fiber is relatively thick and easy to wrinkle, but it has the advantage that other fibers are difficult to compare: it has good function of moisture absorption and moisture absorption, heat conduction and heat conduction, cool and crisp, sweating is not close to body, light texture, strong and strong, insect proof Anti-mildew, low static electricity, fabric is not easy to be polluted, soft and generous, rough, suitable for excretion and secretion of human skin. Its UV-shielding and antibacterial functions are tested and certified by Chinese authorities. Therefore, hemp fiber becomes the ideal textile in summer, and underwear wearing hemp fiber in summer is a good choice. At the same time, after the dyeing of the hemp fiber, the color is very bright, and it has strong abrasion resistance and good elasticity.

Viscose, alias ice silk, silk cotton, modal, cellulose fiber obtained by extracting and remolding fiber molecules from natural wood cellulose using “wood” as a raw material. The hygroscopicity of viscose fiber meets the physiological requirements of human skin, and has the characteristics of smooth and cool, breathable, antistatic, anti-ultraviolet, beautiful color and good color fastness. It has the essence of cotton, the quality of silk, is an authentic plant fiber, which is derived from natural and superior to natural.

Polyester is an important variety in synthetic fiber. It is durable, elastic, non-deformable, corrosion-resistant, insulating, stiff, easy to wash and dry. In fact, in the 1960s and 1970s, the most popular textiles in China’s textile market were pure polyester or polyester blended with other fibers.

Nylon is a term for polyamide fibers that can be made into long or short staple fibers. The appearance of nylon has revolutionized the appearance of textiles. Its synthesis is a major breakthrough in the synthetic fiber industry and a very important milestone in polymer chemistry.

Segment by Application

Warp Knitted

Weft knitted

