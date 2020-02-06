Global Monitor Arms Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Monitor Arms Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Monitor Arms Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Monitor arms can be used with either fixed height or sit stand desks and are an excellent way to achieve the optimal level of adjustability recommended by ergonomists. When used appropriately, monitor arms can help workers avoid the development of musculoskeletal disorders (MSD), aid in the management of existing MSD, and help alleviate eye strain associated with long hours of computer use in the office. Monitor arms enable users to maintain neutral position of their shoulders, neck and back by allowing them to position their computer screen in the perfect location and angle for their height and the type of task they are performing.
This report focuses on Monitor Arms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monitor Arms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Workrite Ergonomics
Ergotron
Lamex (HNI Corp)
Loctek
Greatsolid
Innovative
Humanscale
Herman Miller, Inc.
NorthBayou
Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS)
Highgrade Tech. Co., Ltd.
Atdec
MODERNSOLID
Ziotek
Diwei
Fleximounts
Varidesk
AmazonBasics
VIVO
3M
Mount-It
HAS Group
Ebco
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Structure
Single Monitor Arms
Dual Monitor Arms
Multi Monitor Arms
By Installation
Clamp Mounts
Free Standing
Column Mounts
Slat Wall Mounts
Wall Mounts
Ceiling Mounts
By Arm Capacity
10 lbs
15 lbs
20 lbs
25 lbs
30 lbs
＞30 lbs
Segment by Application
Hall
Bedroom
Office
Hotel
Hospital
Station
School
Bank
Others
