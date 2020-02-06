Global Monitor Arms Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Monitor Arms Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Monitor Arms Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Monitor arms can be used with either fixed height or sit stand desks and are an excellent way to achieve the optimal level of adjustability recommended by ergonomists. When used appropriately, monitor arms can help workers avoid the development of musculoskeletal disorders (MSD), aid in the management of existing MSD, and help alleviate eye strain associated with long hours of computer use in the office. Monitor arms enable users to maintain neutral position of their shoulders, neck and back by allowing them to position their computer screen in the perfect location and angle for their height and the type of task they are performing.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Workrite Ergonomics

Ergotron

Lamex (HNI Corp)

Loctek

Greatsolid

Innovative

Humanscale

Herman Miller, Inc.

NorthBayou

Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS)

Highgrade Tech. Co., Ltd.

Atdec

MODERNSOLID

Ziotek

Diwei

Fleximounts

Varidesk

AmazonBasics

VIVO

3M

Mount-It

HAS Group

Ebco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Structure

Single Monitor Arms

Dual Monitor Arms

Multi Monitor Arms

By Installation

Clamp Mounts

Free Standing

Column Mounts

Slat Wall Mounts

Wall Mounts

Ceiling Mounts

By Arm Capacity

10 lbs

15 lbs

20 lbs

25 lbs

30 lbs

＞30 lbs

Segment by Application

Hall

Bedroom

Office

Hotel

Hospital

Station

School

Bank

Others

