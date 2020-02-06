Global Nutricosmetics Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Nutricosmetics Market (Product Type – Vitamins, Carotenoids, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Collagen Peptides, and Other Product Types; Form – Liquid, and Solid; Applications – Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Nail Care, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global nutricosmetics market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Globally, consumers are becoming more attracted by natural alternatives to skin health and beauty. It coincides with the eco-friendly and organic beauty brands. Adoption of nutricosmetics by the customer can be improved by increasing the accessibility factor, a trend that is becoming more and more prominent in the health space. The global nutricosmetics market is witnessing substantial growth due to the growing aging population.

The acceptance of probiotics food (i.e. ingested microorganisms) and prebiotics, which promote the growth of beneficial organisms, are the most general food trend that is influencing nutricosmetics. The key players present in nutricosmetics are presenting innovative new delivery formats for their customers. The innovative product type delivery formats include beverages as well as “popping” crystals that burst on the tongue once consumed.

Rapidly expanding the base of beauty conscious urban population is a major driving factor of the nutricosmetics market. Nutricosmetics containing targeted nutrients and antioxidants that are used for the treatment of the skin, hair, and nails. The demand for nutricosmetics is increasing due to its utilization.

Furthermore, factors such as the growing demand for cosmetics with natural additives, rising concern for healthy aging and changing beauty perceptions & trends are other driving factors of the nutricosmetics market. However, very less awareness amongst consumers about the health benefits of nutricosmetics is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, untapped markets across the globe are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

North America Dominates the Global Nutricosmetics Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global nutricosmetics market due to the high penetration of the product coupled with a substantially high adoption rate amongst the consumers followed by high awareness about the benefits of nutricosmetics. The favorable economic circumstances in the European countries are driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for nutricosmetics due to the huge population and rising health awareness among the consumers in developing countries such as China and India.

Segment Covered

The report on the global nutricosmetics market covers segments such as product type, form, and applications. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include vitamins, carotenoids, omega-3 fatty acids, collagen peptides, and other product types. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include liquid, and solid. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include skincare, hair care, oral care, nail care, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BASF, FunctionalLab Inc., Frutarom Ltd, Ferrosan A/S, Denomega, Lonza Group, Laboratoire Oenobiol S.A.S, Martek Bio-sciences Corporation, Groupe Danone, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, and other companies.

