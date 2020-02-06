Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Thriving with the analysis of Top Players – Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and Novartis AG” to its huge collection of research reports.



Ophthalmic lasers find applications in the treatment of various ophthalmic diseases that cause blindness, such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age related macular degeneration (AMD), among others. Various types of lasers are employed for the treatment of these diseases, including diode lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, argon lasers and SLT, among others.

Femtosecond lasers and excimer lasers are majorly employed for refractive error correction procedures. However, technological advances have enhanced the applications of femtosecond lasers, including femtosecond cataract surgeries, among others. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the ophthalmic lasers market based on product, application, end user and geography.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Research Methodology The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of ophthalmic lasers employed in the treatment of various ophthalmic diseases in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.

The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product, application, end user, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from product type was calculated by considering the adoption rate of ophthalmic lasers across all geographies, regulatory scenario, number of product launched, average cost of products, trends in industry, and end user trends, among others. In addition, the number of laser procedures being performed across geographies for various ophthalmic disease was also considered to derive the market share for application segments.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Scope of the Study The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product, application, end user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the ophthalmic lasers market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides value chain analysis of the market that describes the sequence of activities involved, from identification of the market need to their final reach to the end users. Furthermore, the report provides Porter’s five force analysis that studies five factors and their impact on the ophthalmic lasers market.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the ophthalmic lasers market.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Competitive Analysis The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the ophthalmic lasers market include Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, NIDEK CO., LTD, Quantel Group, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, among others. Acquisitions was the primary strategy adopted by the pharmaceutical drugs market players to enter into the ophthalmic lasers market. For instance, Novartis entered the ophthalmic lasers market through the acquisition of Alcon in 2010.

The global ophthalmic lasers market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Diode Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Argon Lasers

SLT Lasers

By Application

Glaucoma

Cataract

Refractive Error Corrections

Diabetic Retinopathy

AMD

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Geography