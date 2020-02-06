Global Plant Sensors Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Plant Sensors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plant Sensors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Plant sensors measure everything plants need to thrive including light, temperature, soil moisture, and fertility. The last two require you to plunge the sensor’s pronged bottom part into the ground. Fertility is measured by the electrical output produced when the metal prongs come into contact with potassium and sodium ions in the soil. Moisture is determined by how much electricity the soil can transmit.
The global Plant Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plant Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Xiaomi
Gro Water
Parrot
EasyBloom
Click and Grow
Koubachi
Dynamax
PlantLink
Edyn
Wimoto
Spiio
Metos
PhytoSense
Helloplant
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
Wifi Plant Sensors
Bluetooth Plant Sensors
Others
Segment by Application
Agricultural Crops
Nursery Crops
Lawns & Gardens
Others
