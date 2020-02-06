Global Portable Flares Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Portable Flares Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Portable Flares Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flaring is a combustion device to burn associated, unwanted or excess gases and liquids released during normal or unplanned over-pressuring operation in many industrial processes, such as oil-gas extraction, refineries, chemical plants, coal industry and landfills. Portable Flares such as trailer mounted flares and skid mounted flare systems for those users needing flare systems that are portable and easy to transport from site-to-site.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hero Flare

AEREON

Flare King

Combustion Research Associates

Expro Group

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (GCES)

CeRam-Kote

Airoil Flaregas Pvt. Ltd

Koch Industries

John Zink Hamworthy

Zeeco

Callidus Technologies (Honeywell)

NAO, Inc

MRW Technologies, Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Mountin

Trailer Flare Systems

Skid Mounted Flares

By Assistance

Non-Assisted

Steam Assisted

Air Assisted

Gas Assisted

Others

Segment by Application

Steel Industries

Petrochemical

Pulp and Paper Plants

Food Processing Plants

Others

