Global Pour Point Depressant of Crude Oil Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Pour Point Depressant of Crude Oil Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pour Point Depressant of Crude Oil Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pour point depressants (PPD) are chemical additives that influence the shape of wax crystals and therefore the viscosity and yield stress of a crude oil as it is cooled. Typically, pour point depressants are polymers at concentrations of 20-50 percent in a hydrocarbon solvents (e.g. toluene).
The global Pour Point Depressant of Crude Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pour Point Depressant of Crude Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pour Point Depressant of Crude Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AkzoNobel
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Clariant
Evonik
Afton Chemical
BASF
Huntsman
Dow
Croda
Arkema
Lubrizol
Nalco Water (Ecolab)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Surface Active Agents Type Based
Polymer Type Based
Compound Copolymer Type Based
Segment by Application
Industrial
Automotive Industry
Aviation
Marine
Oil & Gas Industry
