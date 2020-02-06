Global Powder Coating Market is anticipated to shoot off by the end of 2025 :Top keyplayers are sherwin-williams company, BASF SE, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Cloverdale Paint Inc, etc.

The unexpected is happening in the global powder coatings market in terms of CAGR levels in the forecasted period of 2018-2025 and consequently changing the perspective for the Chemical and Materials industry.

This global powder coatings market by Data Bridge Market Research brings all the figures needed to corner the global powder coatings market by showing all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations done by the key players and brands that are making a mark in the market. Besides it also pinpoints the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis.

This report finally explains in deep the terminologies like the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends.

Global Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Powder Coatings Market

By Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Substrate (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray Coating, Fluidized Bed Coating, Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process, Flame Spraying), By End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architecture, Furniture), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025Top of Form

By Complete Analysis Along Top Companies like:

The global powder coatings market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Akzo Nobel N.V. dominated the powder coatings market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by PPG Industries, Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, other players in this market include are The sherwin-williams company, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Cloverdale Paint Inc, Diamond Vogel, Evonik Industries, Hentzen Coatings, Inc, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Marpol Private Limited, Rpm International Inc, Somar, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M among others.

Report potential

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the global powder coatings market. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players

Akzo Nobel N.V.:

Founded in 1646 and headquartered in Netherlands, Europe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is engaged in the production of paint and coatings. The company operates through two business segments; Performance Coating, Decorative paints. Powder Coating comes under the Performance Coating segment. It offers Resin Coat, Interpon as powder coating products. Powder coating has wide applications in pipes, alloy wheels, car component, metal furniture, home appliances and other.

The company has strong geographic presence in North America, Mature Europe, Emerging Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and other Regions. International Paint (United Kingdom) and Soliant LLC (South Carolina) are the subsidiaries of the company.

In May, 2016 Akzo Nobel N.V (Europe) expanded business in India and the Middle East to expand capacity and upgrade its organic peroxides facility .This expansion help to build strong presence in numerous organic peroxide market segments for PVC, acrylics and thermoset resins .

PPG Industries, Inc.:

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, U.S. PPG Industries, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The company operates in two business segment namely Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The powder coating products are offered under Industrial Coatings segment. Industrial coatings segment offers various coatings products and services for aerospace, architectural coating, automotive coatings services, packaging coatings, specialty coatings and materials, automotive OEM coatings and industrial coating. The company has 150 manufacturing locations worldwide. The company’s research and development centres are located in Allison Park, Pa., Monroeville, Pa., Burbank, Calif., Tianjin, China, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Tepexpan, Mexico.

Some of its subsidiaries are Glidden (U.S.), Comex (Mexico), PRC-DeSoto International, Inc. (U.S.), PPG Industrial Coatings B.V. (Netherlands), Metokote Corporation (U.S.), LAGOS – PITTSBURGH PAINTS (Nigeria), PPG Architectural Coatings (U.K.) among others. The company is ISO 9001, TS 16949, ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2015 standard for environmental management systems certified. The company has strong geographic presence in U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

In March, 2017 PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.), which is engaged in manufacturing paints, coatings, optical products, and specialty materials have been awarded for the prestigious Don Ridler Memorial Award. For having most outstanding custom car or truck making at Detroit Autorama the nation’s premier custom car show.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC:

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, U.S. Axalta Coating Systems, LLC Company is engaged in distributing and manufacturing of liquid and powder coatings. Its business segments are Performance Coatings and Transportation coatings. The powder coating products are offered under performance coatings segment. Performance coatings segment offers high-quality liquid and powder coatings solutions. The company offers various products which include liquid coating and powder coating. The company offers its product for different applications which include light vehicle OEM, commercial vehicle, refinish and industrial. The company offers its services in architectural coatings, automotive OEM coatings, automotive refinish, industrial coatings, packaging architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines and others. The products are ISO 14001:2004 certified.

The company has 51 manufacturing facilities, 4 global technology centres and 47 customer training centres. It has more than 1000 patents. It has strong geographic presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and North America. Some of its subsidiaries are DuWest Performance Coatings (U.S.), Dura Coat Products, Inc. (U.S.), and Plascoat Systems (U.K.), Spencer Coatings Limited (U.K.), Axalta Coating Systems UK Limited (U.K.), Axalta Coating Systems Germany GmbH (Germany), DuPont Performance Coatings Austria GmbH (Austria) among others.

In April, 2018 Axalta (U.S.) has expanded its new coating manufacturing plant in India. It will help to increase the sales and production and help in-growing automotive sector industry.

In January, 2017 Axalta (U.S.), which is involved in distribution of high performance coatings for the transportation industry has launched a paint shop management online system in India, and Thailand. It will benefit in automotive paint shops by generating accurate paint repair quotes, and operating an efficient repair facility and improving effectiveness of the collision repairers.

