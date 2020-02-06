Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market – Global Industry Analysis Outlook 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market will register a 24.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4870 million by 2023, from US$ 1300 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

In the forecast period, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is estimated to grow to $4868.13 million by 2023 from $1712.41 million in 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 23.24% between 2018 and 2023. Ambitious plans for QKD networks exist in US (Battelle), Japan (NICT) and China (QuantumCTek).

For the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market, the target clients are the government, financial companies, corporations, medium-sized business and universities. At the moment, sales of QKD systems appear to be restricted to certain high-end financial systems and classified government communications. In the previous year, Financial segment dominated the market with the share of 37.61%, followed by Government segment and Military & Defense segment, which accounted for the market of 30.90% and 27.16% respectively. Further development requires diversifying into new applications.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Financial

Government

Military & Defense

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ID Quantique

SeQureNet

Quintessence Labs

MagiQ Technologies

Toshiba

QuantumCTek

Qasky

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rigid 1-2Sided

2.2.2 Standard Multilayer

2.2.3 HDI

2.2.4 IC Substrate

2.2.5 Flexible Circuits

2.2.6 Rigid Flex

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financial

2.4.2 Government

2.4.3 Military & Defense

2.5 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) by Players

3.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) by Regions

4.1 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) by Countries

7.2 Europe Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ID Quantique

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.1.3 ID Quantique Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ID Quantique News

11.2 SeQureNet

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.2.3 SeQureNet Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SeQureNet News

11.3 Quintessence Labs

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.3.3 Quintessence Labs Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Quintessence Labs News

11.4 MagiQ Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.4.3 MagiQ Technologies Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MagiQ Technologies News

11.5 Toshiba

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.5.3 Toshiba Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Toshiba News

11.6 QuantumCTek

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.6.3 QuantumCTek Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 QuantumCTek News

11.7 Qasky

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product Offered

11.7.3 Qasky Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Qasky News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

