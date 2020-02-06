Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market – Global Industry Analysis Outlook 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market will register a 24.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4870 million by 2023, from US$ 1300 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) business, shared in Chapter 3.
In the forecast period, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is estimated to grow to $4868.13 million by 2023 from $1712.41 million in 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 23.24% between 2018 and 2023. Ambitious plans for QKD networks exist in US (Battelle), Japan (NICT) and China (QuantumCTek).
For the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market, the target clients are the government, financial companies, corporations, medium-sized business and universities. At the moment, sales of QKD systems appear to be restricted to certain high-end financial systems and classified government communications. In the previous year, Financial segment dominated the market with the share of 37.61%, followed by Government segment and Military & Defense segment, which accounted for the market of 30.90% and 27.16% respectively. Further development requires diversifying into new applications.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Rigid 1-2Sided
Standard Multilayer
IC Substrate
Flexible Circuits
Rigid Flex
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Financial
Government
Military & Defense
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ID Quantique
SeQureNet
Quintessence Labs
MagiQ Technologies
Toshiba
QuantumCTek
Qasky
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
