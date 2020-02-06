Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The latest report on “Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market (Type – Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner, and Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner; Type of Charging – Manual Charging, and Automatic Charging; Distribution Channel – Institutional/Direct Sales, and Retail Sales; End-user – Residential, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are globally accepted for residential usage over the past few years. Automated cleaning by using vacuum cleaners is a common view in the developed countries. Nowadays, it has become a need to use vacuum cleaners in daily life. In developing economies, consumers are continuously searching for advanced technology, automated, and convenient tools & equipment for all the household works such as washing clothes, dishwashing, and cleaning the house. There are several brilliant features offered by these tools & equipment such as self-charging, room mapping, and laser vision are helping to support the growing busier lifestyle of the urban population.

The changing lifestyles of people due to long working hours lead to time shortage is the primary growth factor of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. Busier daily schedules and lack of time for household tasks are the key factors that will continue to create the demand for residential robotic vacuum cleaners in the forecasted period. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing number of technological advancements for developing innovative products and increasing focus on hospitality and tourism sectors are other driving factors of the market. Superior performance and enhanced functionality of robotic vacuum cleaners are fueling the market growth.

However, the high cost of robotic vacuum cleaners as compared to other models restraints market growth. Moreover, growing awareness about the health and benefits of vacuum cleaners are important factors that are creating a huge opportunity for the residential robotic vacuum cleaners market in the forecasted period.

Geographically, Europe and North America dominate the global residential robotic vacuum cleaners market due to the presence of premium product brands in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is the second-largest market for residential robotic vacuum cleaners owing to the rising adoption of household electrical appliances in this region. China holds a large market share of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in the Asia Pacific.

The report on the global robotic vacuum cleaners market covers segments such as type, type of charging, distribution channel, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include the robotic floor vacuum cleaner and robotic pool vacuum cleaner. On the basis of the type of charging, the sub-markets include manual charging and automatic charging. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include institutional/direct sales and retail sales. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson Inc., iRobot Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Philips Electronics N.V, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, and Other companies.

