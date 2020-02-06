Global Self-adhesive Labels Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2019 to 2025

The latest report on “Self-adhesive Labels Market (Label Type – Permanent, and Removable; Material Type – Paper, and Plastic; Application – Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global self-adhesive labels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Labeling is used for various reasons including showing details, contents, information, for differentiating, to attract customers and pricing. Labels come in various forms that suit the product. Self-adhesive labels are one of the forms of labels that are used to stick on objects for various purposes.

The self-adhesive labels market is highly competitive, where the few market players control a large part of the market share. The major players in the market including 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., WS Packaging Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi Plc and others are compelled to improve the quality of the labels as required by the end-users, to stay in this competitive market.

The increase in the transportation and logistics industries are majorly driving the self-adhesive labels market. Growing globalization has boosted the growth of the transportation and logistics industries. These industries require labels to identify the products and their transportation details. Moreover, the rise in the e-commerce industry is expanding the demand for self-adhesive labels. The growing e-commerce industry has increased the demand for logistics, which requires the labels.

Furthermore, the affordable price of self-adhesive labels is supporting the growth of the self-adhesive labels market. The self-adhesive labels are made up of the raw materials that are easily available, which makes them inexpensive. However, increasing raw material prices is the major restraining factor for the growth of the self-adhesive labels market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for flexible packaging is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the self-adhesive labels market.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue for self-adhesive labels, dominating the global market. The largest market share of Asia-Pacific attributed to the increase in the demand for packaged food and the changing lifestyle of the population. Moreover, the growth of the beauty and personal care industry in the region is expected to boost the growth of the self-adhesive labels market in Asia-Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on the global self-adhesive labels market covers segments such as label type, material type, and application. On the basis of label type, the sub-markets include permanent and removable. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include paper and plastic. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food & beverages, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group, WS Packaging Group, Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi Plc, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Torraspapel, S.A., and Other Companies.

