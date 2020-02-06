Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2025

The latest report on “Smart Kitchen Appliances Market (Product Types – Smart Refrigerators, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, and Smart Scales and Thermometers; Application – Residential, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global smart kitchen appliances market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The key players in the global smart kitchen appliances market are investing in research and development to innovate new products with novel features. Companies are focusing on strategic mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maximize their market share. For instance, in 2018, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH acquired around 65 % of global food platform kitchen stories. The acquisition will expand the company’s worldwide product and services related to smart cooking.

The rapid adoption of a modular kitchen drives the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. The rising advancements in the home appliances sector contribute to the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. The comfortability provided with the use of smart kitchen appliances stimulates the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. The increasing purchasing power of consumers fuels the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. Traditional appliances consume high energy that boosts the demand for smart kitchen appliances.

The rising sensor technology, increasing smart and energy-efficient appliances propel the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. The growing demand for luxurious goods fuels the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. The rising urbanization contributes to the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. On the flip side, high costs associated with the installation of these smart kitchen appliances hamper the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. Moreover, technological advancement creates novel opportunities for the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market.

North America is Expected to be Dominant in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

On the basis of the region, the global smart kitchen appliances market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be dominant in the global smart kitchen appliances market. The rapid adoption of advanced technological products in North America contributes to the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow in the global smart kitchen appliances market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The changing lifestyle and rising awareness about the benefits of smart kitchen appliances in the Asia-Pacific region fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart kitchen appliances market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global smart kitchen appliances market covers segments such as product types and applications. On the basis of product types, the sub-markets include smart refrigerators, smart dishwashers, smart ovens, smart cookware and cooktops, and smart scales and thermometers. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, and other companies.

